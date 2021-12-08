Home > Weddings > Details about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s lavish Mehendi ceremony
08 Dec 2021 06:58 PM

Dhwani Ajmera
The pre-wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, popularly known as VicKat, have started at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Like the complete wedding, their Mehendi ceremony will be extravagant too, and here’s all we know.

VicKat's mehendi
Image Courtesy: Vicky and Katrina Instagram

Indian weddings are an amalgamation of various ceremonies, Mehendi being one of them. During a Mehendi ceremony, artists apply beautiful henna designs to the bride and guests. Indian wedding festivities are always grand, irrespective of the event. So when VicKat decided to get married, they had to have the best throughout the wedding. From the venue to the fact that Vicky Kaushal may enter with seven white horses to their Mehendi, the duo has gone all out with their wedding.

Details about VicKat’s Mehendi ceremony:

As Mehendi is an integral ceremony in an Indian wedding, Vicky-Katrina will have an elaborate Mehendi ceremony in all galore. Katrina Kaif’s Mehendi will arrive from Sojat, Rajasthan, known for its Mehendi globally. The Mehendi is said to be all organic.

The Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district has provided approximately 20 kgs of organic Mehendi powder for the couple’s wedding. Additionally, 400-pieces of cones are sent as well for VicKat’s Mehendi. The owner of Sojat-based Mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, Nitesh Aggarwal, gave them all these arrangements for free as a gift. The Mehendi is believed to be the world’s darkest henna.

The VicKat Mehendi ceremony will be celebrated by both families together. It might be a massive ceremony considering Vicky Kaushal’s big Punjabi family. Allegedly, the Mehendi artist behind the art would be the renowned Veena Nagda, a celebrity Mehendi artist. VicKat’s Mehendi Ceremony will not be the first Bollywood ceremony where she would be the artist. She has also applied Mehendi for celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Deepika Padukone, to name a few. Veena Nagda had also been pictured with Vicky and Katrina on separate occasions on the sets of their movies. Little did she know that she would be applying Mehendi to the bride in reality.

Hero Image Courtesy: Nilesh Vyas Photography Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Veena Nagda Instagram

indian celebrity weddings Katrina Kaif Mehendi Vicky Kaushal Bollywood celebrity wedding
Dhwani Ajmera

Dhwani is an aspiring beauty writer, passionate about makeup since 1999. When not scrolling through Instagram looking for inspiration or entertainment, she is binge-watching a new show or rewatching an old one with her all-time favourite company – Asian food and a cup of tea!
indian celebrity weddings
