Don’t forget to pack these 10 summer beauty essentials for your bridal trousseau

A summer wedding is not recommended if you ask us, but how can we argue with the stars? If you’re having a summer wedding, pack these summer-friendly bridal beauty essentials for a fuss-free affair.
10 bridal beauty essentials to pack for your summer wedding
Indian weddings are a week-long event, so there’s hardly any escape from the rising temperature. And if there’s one thing the bride can pick smartly is her makeup essentials. We have combined a list of some special beauty products to add to your bridal trousseau, including waterproof mascara, and matte lipstick, among many others.
- Shiseido Oil-Control Blotting Paper
- Dear Dahlia Skin Paradise Pure Moisture Sun Lotion
- Sephora Collection 8 Hour Mattifying Pressed Powder
- Milani Eyeshadow Primer
- M.A.C Pro Longwear Fluidline Eyeliner And Brow Gel
- Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara
- Matte Revolution Lipstick Charlotte Tilbury
- De & Pre Fix Spray
- Toni & Guy Hair Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray
- Huda Beauty Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 & Utopia Vanilla Coco 21 EDP Rollerball
When shine is your worst enemy during this warm weather, Shiseido Oil-Control Blotting Paper is what you need. This powder-coated blotting paper helps in absorbing extra oil from your face and keeps your skin fresh for a longer period.
No one wants a sunburn right before they jet off for their honeymoon. Moreover, you need to protect your skin from heat during your pre-wedding festivities. Go for Dear Dahlia Skin Paradise Pure Moisture Sun Lotion. It is formulated with light hydrating to provide you with broad-spectrum sun protection.
Since it’s summer, a lot of people avoid loud makeup. Even if you are planning to have a dewy look, use matte face powder on your forehead, nose and chin area. Trust Sephora Collection 8 Hour Mattifying Pressed Powder that blends into the skin and gives you a natural-looking, flawless skin.
Say bye-bye to oily eyelids and gift your eyes Milani Eyeshadow Primer, which is a lightweight, invisible eyeshadow primer that goes on nude and dries invisibly. This product makes your eye shadow stay in its place and last longer. Milani Eyeshadow Prime works for all skin tones.
Melting makeup is the biggest concern during the summer heat. Therefore, ditch your usual kohl pencil and opt for M.A.C Pro Longwear Fluidline Eyeliner And Brow Gel. It is not just smudge-proof but also provides the precision of a liquid liner with a silkier, softer finish.
Summer or no summer, your eye makeup is at stake every time you get teary-eyed during wedding rituals. So, Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara is at your rescue. This product claims to give you the boldest and blackest lashes with waterproof ingredients. You can apply it and get major volume and lift on your eyelashes.
Matte Revolution Lipstick Charlotte Tilbury is a must-have during summer. This product lasts incredibly long and barely creases on your lips. Also, it comes with a hydrating formula featuring 3D glow pigments to make your lips look wider and fuller.
De & Pre Fix It Spray is a great product to have in your kit for a summer wedding. Preferred by all makeup artists, this spray contains a light and comfortable formula which ensures your makeup stays in place. It also gives your skin a natural and effortless glow.
Frizzy hair? But you need not care. Check out Toni & Guy Hair Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray, which adds texture and body for a lived-in beach look. It helps your hair deal with humidity and keeps your tresses soft and shiny throughout the event.
Body fragrance is the go-to product during summer events as you don’t want even a little perspiration to spoil your D day. Huda Beauty Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 & Utopia Vanilla Coco 21 EDP Rollerball provides a myriad of fragrance cocktails which lasts long.
Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt; Feature image: Courtesy Unsplash