First look of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s grand wedding and her Sabyasachi lehenga

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married now, and the internet is just getting crazier. Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in all the festivities, and we are here for it.

The #VicKat wedding is the only topic running around in everyone’s minds and on everyone’s feeds these days. While every person waits for official photos from the duo, we all have been lucky to get a sneak peek of their wedding through some photographs shared by Katrina Kaif herself.

First glimpse of Katrina Kaif as a bride:

The official photos from the VicKat wedding are finally here and we are lucky enough to get a look at these images and the couple is looking adorable as ever. As expected, Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in the traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga, with a stunning white varmala, a colour every quintessential Indian bride adorns. While she appears grand in these pictures, we cannot wait for more wedding updates.

The varmala ceremony of the couple at the majestic property, Six Senses Fort Barwara, looks straight out of a movie set. The beat of the drums and waving of flags certainly alludes to the grandeur of Rajput royal weddings and is a great tribute to one of the most awaited unions of Bollywood.

Courtesy of the Bollywood paparazzi we were able to have a closer look at her pre-wedding outfits. The first sighting was a beautiful ivory-coloured ruffled sari from Arpita Mehta. She paired it the signature mirror and cowrie shell work blouse. Diamond chandelier earrings from Tyaani Fine Jewellery by Karan Johar completed the look making it a simple yet elegant sighting in the true Katrina style.

For her second look, just prior to leaving for the wedding venue, Katrina Kaif wore an ochre yellow sharara with silver embroidery by fashion designer Anamika Khanna. The pairing of traditional attire with minimal makeup and simple accessories certainly left us hooked.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Katrina Kaif Instagram.