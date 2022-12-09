Glam up by renting stellar dresses from these spots in Delhi

People’s view towards renting outfits have transitioned as a result of the reduce-reuse-recycle movement and the pandemic, with fashion enthusiasts now looking beyond weddings and hiring clothes for a variety of occasions. If you’re looking for a great place to rent wedding or party dresses in Delhi NCR, you’ve come to the right spot. We’ve compiled a list of popular spots where you can get rental dresses in Delhi.

A wedding or special occasion is nothing short of a fantasy in which we want to look our best. Everything, including makeup, jewellery, and, most importantly, the outfit, should be flawless.

If seeing the gorgeous designs from the top bridal designers makes your heart skip a beat and you’ve always wanted to be a stellar Sabyasachi bride, we’ve got you covered. Though purchasing a designer dress for your wedding will be prohibitively expensive, why not opt for the much more cost-effective option of renting your favourite dresses in Delhi and avoiding the hassle of major decisions (such as stitching, etc.) that come with buying an outfit?

Delhi NCR’s top rental outfit spots on our radar

First, let us pause to express our appreciation to whoever came up with the idea of clothing rental. It is both game-changing and life-changing for the fashion market. Every time there is an occasion, the pressure to look good is ramping up! All of this for something we’d wear once, twice or even thrice to take a million photos of, and then toss away. On the other hand, there are platforms that allow you to rent clothes online for an affordable price, with options ranging from Indian to Western and everything in between. Isn’t that cool?

There are numerous stores in Delhi that will fulfil all of your fantasies, and you will undoubtedly turn some heads! We’ve compiled a list of online and offline stores where you can get rental dresses in Delhi. So, step in to make your life a lot easier and a lot beautiful by possessing the most desired outfits on rent at your fingertips – in store and on the website – anytime, anywhere!

The Stylease

Stylease is a fashion e-commerce platform that brings the best of high fashion straight from the runway to your closet. It rents out beautiful occasion dresses across India. This platform enters the season with a sense of poise and versatility, ensuring that you never have to do anything boring again.

Stylease has your every ethnic impulse covered, from lust-worthy lehengas to Ridhi Mehra’s easy separates, from Mahima Mahajan’s sultry silhouettes to Prerto’s perfect accessories.

Date The Ramp

If your wedding budget prevents you from splurging on a designer lehenga, this is the store to rent luxurious wedding dresses in Delhi. Date The Ramp is a members-only clothing rental platform. To obtain the designer wear and luxurious wedding wear, you must sign up and become a member. It’s incredible that you can wear designers and labels like Ritu Kumar, Shantanu Nikhil, and JJ Valaya at such a low cost!

They provide free home delivery and return pick-up, as well as no security deposit, damage penalty, or booking or cancellation fee. Penalties will be charged accordingly because they want to build a members club based on trust.

Rent An Attire

Rent An Attire provides premium fashion rental services at affordable prices. Rent your choice for weddings, brunch parties, pre-wedding shoots, or themed fashion shows and say goodbye to months of waiting for sales and discounts on your favourite brands. Their charming collections include designer outfits from premium brands and fashion giants such as Sabyasachi, Ridhi Mehra, Sonam Parmar, and Kora – all at a fraction of the market price! They offer a wide range of ethnic, western, and Indo-western designer outfits for both men and women. Their collections cover your smallest and largest fashion demands without burning a hole through your pockets, from bridal lehengas to party wears, designer lehengas to gowns, and blazers to many other modish outfits.

Flyrobe

Flyrobe is a popular rental company with locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. You can browse their collection at their store in and then choose which outfit is ideal to rent for your special occasion, whether you are a groom or a bride or just shopping for an occasion. They also provide shipping throughout India and guarantee top-notch services.

Dress Like Celebrity

Dress Like a Celebrity is a well-known store in Delhi that offers rental dresses as well as stunning wedding and special occasion gowns on rent. While the store sells bridal gowns, you can also rent wedding gowns for your engagement, mehndi, relative’s wedding, and reception! Their in-house tailoring team can help you find the ideal fit. Make a move to rent a Bollywood-style fit for yourself.

Rent It Bae

Rent It Bae has it all, whether you want to wear a stunning bridal lehenga to your wedding, a stunning gown to a cocktail party, or western wear brands like H&M, Zara, and others. It offers you not only a good selection of ethnic wear, but also western wear and accessories to perfectly complete your look. Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi, Preeti Singhal, Ridhi Bansal, and others are among their A-list designers.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy thestylease/Instagram