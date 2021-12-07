Here’s why Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose Six Senses Fort Barwara for their wedding

The internet has been buzzing with the news of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif getting married and Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, the venue selected to host their wedding, is undoubtedly breathtaking.

The couple and their families, along with a few celebrities, have already started settling in at their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajashtan. This gorgeous resort is all ready to host the stunning couple, helping them celebrate their wedding extravagantly. Here’s all we know about it and why we think Katrina and Vicky picked it for their big day.

All about the spectacular Six Senses Fort Barwara:

Six Senses have properties worldwide, but what makes the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan unique for their wedding is how they restored the 700-year-old palace and temples sensitively. It’s a 14 Century Fort converted to a Six Senses sanctuary of well-being. The resort reinterprets the gracious and regal ambience of a bygone era, making it the perfect destination for the couple’s wedding.

The resort enjoys a breathtaking view of the lake and temple. Previously owned by a Rajasthani Royal Family, it still holds the remains of that beautiful era, reminding those who visit the resort about it. The guests of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will apparently reside in luxurious tents worth Rs 70,000 a night. With 48 suites in the resort, each suite is designed in contemporary Rajasthani style, not straying away from its roots.

When it comes to their food, the establishment has three restaurants where the chefs offer a creative approach to their menus, as per their website. A combination of the best regional Rajasthani and pan-Indian cuisine with a sprinkling of international influences, the resort, wherever possible, harvests ingredients from their organic garden or villages nearby, keeping it locally sourced. The guests at the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara will be treated like royalty and fed like royalty, no doubt.

Reportedly, there are strict instructions for guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The restrictions include no photography and, if any taken, to be published only with permissions from the wedding planner. Though we might not see much footage from the wedding, we know the wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara will be lavish.

Another big reason why we think Six Senses Fort Barwara was selected as the wedding venue is because Katrina Kaif is a big fan of the Six Senses properties. She has stayed in quite a few of them, and especially when she’s travelling to the Middle East. She admires their hospitality and services and that we believe could be one of the biggest deciding factors for her.

All Images Courtesy: Six Senses Fort Barwara Instagram.