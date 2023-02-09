Are hues of pink and its contrast colours in vogue for the wedding season?

2023 so far has been an interesting year when it comes to Bollywood. Not only did the audience watch some really good films on the big screen, but B-Town’s most anticipated weddings also took place in these two months. Athiya Shetty got married to her long-term boyfriend, KL Rahul in January. And last night, many hearts were broken after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posted pictures from their wedding. The common factor for both, however, remained the wedding theme color — pink, pastel hues and contrast colours were evidently dominant during the festivities.

Adorning pink and its contrast colour palette started with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. While the predominant Indian wedding theme colour has always been red, however Virushka chose to use the contrast colour combination of pink and pastel for their wedding. From Sharma’s pastel lehenga to the groom complimenting her in pastel as well, the dreamy wedding started a trend for weddings which is popular till date. The pattern of having pastel colors for an Indian wedding was then followed by Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Athiya and Rahul, and then Kiara and Sidharth.

It is safe to say that pink, hues of pastel and the contrast colour of similar shades have become very popular. Many wedding themes are designed around pink and pastel, making it very apparent that these colors are the best wedding theme colours. Is it a trend that will continue? Let’s find out.

The power of pink and its contrast colour palette taking over Indian wedding themes

When we think about Indian wedding themes, red is the first colour that pops into everyone’s mind. The color is associated with love, and according to astrology, the colour of Mars (the planet in charge of marriage) is also red. But it looks like the pastel colors wedding theme is here to stay.

Pastel colors dress for Indian wedding bride

Pastels and its contrast colour like the dominant pink were worn by many celebrities. Anushka Sharma wore a blush pink lehenga with floral embroidery for the D-Day. Sabyasachi revealed that since the wedding was happening in Florence, the theme of the wedding had to be pink. He went for this pastel colour lehenga because it simply felt right. Even Alia Bhatt’s wedding dress was made in a contrast colour for pink. She opted for a stunning handwoven ivory-golden tissue silk saree for the special day. We saw similar theme colors being used for Natasha, Athiya and Kiara’s wedding dresses.

Pastel colour, contrast colours of pink for the groom

After so many Bollywood weddings, it can be easily established that the best suit colors for a wedding are of course pink and the contrast colours like gold, ivory, etc. Varun Dhawan’s wedding suit is the best example of this. The actor looked dapper in the ivory sherwani, and complimented his wife so well. Following the footsteps of his Student of the Year co-star, Sidharth Malhotra also chose a contrast colour of pink for his wedding day. He opted for a lustrous gold sherwani to go with the beautiful wedding theme. Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor and KL Rahul were no exception.

Wedding theme colors ideas

Taking cue once again from B-Town weddings, pastel weddings look straight out of a dream. Contrasting colours for pink like lilac and ivory make for the perfect pastel wedding. If we look at the decorations or the wedding theme colors of these A-list weddings, we will be convinced that going bright for the big day is not such a bad idea after all.

Is pink and its contrasting colours the IT theme for weddings?

We would definitely say yes. The demand for a simple, elegant and intimate weddings has definitely become a trend. Everyone is looking for subtle décor for Indian weddings, and pink goes well with this theme. Contrast colours that work really well with pink are gold, ivory, lilac, and yellow — and hence, maybe you can opt for this trendy Indian wedding theme for your D-Day next.

Hero Image: Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Twitter; Feature Image: Courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram