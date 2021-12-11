In Pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are at their Haldi ceremony

Fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had not yet gotten over from the fairytale wedding images of the two that were released on social media on Thursday and now the couple of the hour has shared pictures from their intimate haldi ceremony and set the internet on fire.

For the ritual, both Katrina and Vicky wore ivory Sabyasachi outfits. The Sooryanshi actress looked like a dream in her ivory organdy lehenga that was adorned with gota and tilla embroidery. She teamed it with an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran.

Vicky, too looked dapper in his embroidered khadi kurta and salwar. The images show the happy couple celebrating with their family. In one of the images, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal can also be seen having a gala time and he too, was colour coordinated.

The three-day wedding that became the talk of the town took place in Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and only a few close friends and the families of the two were in attendance.

Here are some of the images from the Haldi ceremony:

