In pictures: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s fairytale-esque wedding festivities

Karishma Tanna is set to marry Varun Bangera in an intimate wedding on February 5. Ahead of the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies that are slated to take place today, the Qayamat Ki Raat actress shared dreamy images from her haldi ceremony. Here’s everything we know about the wedding so far.

Actress, model, and host Karishma Tanna and her Mumbai-based businessman partner Varun Bagera continue the celebrity wedding streak through an intimate set of rituals, the first of which was a fairytale-esque haldi ceremony. The actress took to Instagram to share sweet snaps from the event, with the caption, “Beginning of my forever.”

Pastel shades dominate the decor for Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s wedding festivities

The official hashtag for the event is #KarGotHerVar and reports suggest that the decor will be classy, with an explosion of flowers. Pastel shades are believed to be the underlying colour scheme for the pre-wedding festivities. This holds true for the actress’ haldi ceremony, in which she twinned with her partner in all white.

Her outfit, designed by the label Sukriti and Aakriti and styled by celebrity designer Anaita Shroff Adajania featured floral headgear, pearly earrings, and a white strappy kurta with a sharara. She shared a snap of her look on social media with the caption, “Happiness galore, the smile says it all.”

Reportedly the couple’s nuptials will include both Gujarati and South Indian rituals. Several news sources have stated that the wedding will take place at a five-star hotel, however official details around the same have not been released. Other details state that the actress’ close friends in attendance will include Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, and Ekta Kapoor. The menu for all the festivities is believed to be vegetarian.

The couple is said to have met through mutual friends and got engaged late last year in November. News of their engagement was shared by television producer Ekta Kapoor on Instagram, who said, “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together.” The actress herself made things official just this year with a picture along with her partner and captioned it, “Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy New Year to you all.”

Karishma made her debut on the silver screen with the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has since starred in Grand Masti, Sanju, Lahore Confidential, Virasat, BaalVeer, and Naagin 3, and was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, Hindustan Times reports.

