Indian brides who wore traditional red yet broke barriers and set trends for 2022

From a veil embroidered with a letter from her father to embracing grey hair – these Indian brides wore traditional red wedding outfits for their weddings but in a manner that was truly unique.

The choice of colour is often a topic of conflict when it comes to Indian wedding attire for brides. The colour red signifies prosperity and fertility and has been the conventional choice for Indian brides. However, in the past few years, we’ve seen brides gravitate towards hues of pinks and oranges, and even experiment with shades of ivory, grey and blue.

At the same time, we’ve seen a surge in traditional red bridal looks for brides courtesy of Bollywood celebrity brides. From Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to more recent nuptials of Yami Gautam, Patralekhaa Paul and Katrina Kaif. Bollywood brides have shown a rather strong affinity towards traditional red wedding outfits. So what do you do when you wish to wear the beautiful hue without looking like a cookie-cutter bride?

Take a cue from these brides who wore the traditional red wedding outfits in their own unique way:

The art of repurposing – Tarini Manchanda

Content creator Tarini Manchanda‘s traditional red wedding outfit went viral faster than you can say the word. The reason is the simplicity and the sentimental value it offered. Everything about Tarini’s wedding look was repurposed using things in her (and family’s) wardrobe. Her sari was made using an antique border from her grandmother, the chiffon fabric was bought by her mother in Paris a long time back and the jewellery was a combination of heirloom family pieces. Her bridal veil or dupatta had excerpts of letters from her grandparents, embroidered by the karigars who work for her label, The Initial Studio. The organic way all these elements came together to create a cohesive look is essentially what is in store for brides picking minimalism in 2022.

The unadorned freedom of a bride with grey hair – Niyati Joshi

It’s rare for someone in the spotlight to embrace natural signs of ageing like grey hair, and more so when that person is a bride gearing up for her big day. A bride who challenged the beauty norms was Niyati Joshi, the daughter of veteran actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi. For her traditional Gujarati wedding ceremony, Joshi dressed up in a beautiful red and ivory silk sari with saat lara haar and matha pati. Peaking behind her beautiful headgear were the premature greys that she flaunted with confidence. Joshi’s decision to not give into dated bridal beauty norms and not dye her hair is a sign of the changing climate and we are all for it in 2022.

Finding beauty in simplicicty – Meghna Goyal

We’ve all swooned over Meghna Goyal and Karan Soman’s wedding pictures. Right from the fabulous minimalistic decor with giant flowers to the stunning bridesmaids (Alia Bhatt included). But what really stuck a cord with us was Meghna’s outfit a floral printed tiered sari by Arpita Mehta paired with a dupatta/veil and sapphire, pearl and polki jewellery. Wavy open hair, natural makeup and Meghna’s effervescent smile, the wedding was a minimalistic lover’s dream. It was a great lesson in how to modernise the great Indian wedding and break the mould with both decor and your outfit.

Paying tribute to a loved one – Suvanya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sunainakhera

The absence of a loved one on your special day is a tumulous one, this bride decided to commemorate her father’s death by getting her last letter to her embroidered on her veil. Wearing an outfit by Sunaina Khera, a simple bridal red lehenga with the embroidered dupatta, was Suvanya who recently tied the knot at Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan. The dupatta was embroidered with words from her late father’s letter talking about his love for her and how he wishes his future son-in-law takes good care of her. What was also beautiful and poignant about Suvanya’s look was how simple she kept the entire ensemble, skipping heavy jewellery or adornments and letting the outfit be the showstopper.

Header Image: Courtesy Meghna Goyal Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy The Grape Studio Instagram.