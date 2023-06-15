Celebrating Love: A look back at some of the most joyous Indian queer weddings

Weddings have always been a celebration of love. The idea of acceptance and commitment, surrounded by your loved ones, weddings aren’t just about officiating a relationship, they are a celebration of togetherness and the promise of unconditional love. While the world maybe continue to be divided on the concept of queer marriages, there are couples around the world who have embraced the institution and “put the ring on it”.

Considered to be one of the most popular months to get married, June has always been all about love. And since 1999, the month is also recognised as Pride month. Speaking of which, the queer community may have won the battle together in many countries, but India, despite being a land of diverse cultures is yet to wave a green flag for same-sex marriages. But as we know love finds a way to win at all costs, so if not in India, queer couples have managed to throw some of the most eye-catching Indian queer weddings internationally.

While we rejoice in the month of pride, we decided to look back at some of the most heartwarming Indian queer weddings up till now. So if grand gestures and romantic setups are your thing, then you might need to brace yourself as these beautiful nuptials might make you shed a tear or two.

Indian queer weddings that left an everlasting impact:

Parag Mehta and Vaibhav Jain

A typical instance of ‘true love prevails’ Parag Mehta and Vaibhav Jain’s beautiful wedding in Texas was all things grand and traditional. After 4 years of dating, this Indian-American couple tied the knot in 2019 in a close-knit ceremony. The couple hosted a Jain wedding in Killeen Civic and Conference Centre, Texas. Vaibhav is a Delhite who moved to the US for schooling in 2011, and Parag on the other hand belonged to Texas. Each and every aspect of the wedding was worth turning a thousand heads, which it eventually did. Parag and Vaibhav’s wedding was not just a mere celebration, but it was an inspirational and heartfelt moment for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang

Regarded as the first Telangana gay couple to tie the knot, Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, having met on a dating app solemnised their relationship after 8 years, in the presence of their family and friends in a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad in December 2021. The ceremony grabbed much sensation on social media as well as from news channels, courtesy of the Bengali traditions and the beautiful vows expressed by the couple loud and proud amidst friends and family.

Anuja Ankola and Adrienne Rochetti

Speaking of Indian queer weddings how can one not mention the two gorgeous ladies who fought against all the odds and gave themselves a fairytale celebration- Anuja Ankola and Adrienne Rochetti. Anuja hails from India but was raised mostly in the US where she met Adrienne in college and their love blossomed over the years till they decided to make it official. Since this wedding was a blend of the two cultures, the ensembles were pretty much the highlight of the wedding. While Anuja donned a red lehenga, Adrienne went for a classic white wedding gown, hence paying respect to each other’s traditions and making it one of the most memorable Indian queer weddings to date.

Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju

If being extra during Indian weddings isn’t romantic enough for you then we don’t know what is. Having said that, the lovely gay couple, Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju made sure to throw themselves a big fat Indian wedding in New Jersey America. This NRI couple from India residing in New Jersey opted for an extravagant wedding. It was a wholesome celebration of their love and their traditions. And adding another touch of India’s traditional beauty Anita Dongre, the famous Indian designer added her touch of elegance to their wedding outfits. Their wedding got a lot of features and caught a lot of attention via social media too, and after 4 years of a beautiful marriage, the two are all set to be dads and kickstart a new chapter.

Shannon and Seema

Known to be the first Indian lesbian wedding to take place in America in 2013, in Los Angeles, Shannon and Seema’s Indo–American wedding was all things vibrant and spectacular. Keeping the Hindu traditions alive, the wedding witnessed several ancient traditions including the one getting the bride on a doli alongside donning the red lehenga as her ensemble. Shannon on the other hand was all dressed in white honouring her traditions, and together the ceremony sure was a cultural union worth remembering.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Lgbt/IG