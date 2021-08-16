If you, like us, have spent your whole weekend in anticipation for the first look at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding to beau Karan Boolani, then you won’t be disappointed. Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Bollywood producer, fashion stylist and general girl boss Rhea Kapoor’s first look for the wedding was exactly what we expected. It’s traditional yet unconventional. An ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga, stunning polki jewellery, and a bejewelled crystal veil left us awestruck.

Meanwhile, her now-husband and filmmaker Karan Boolani looked dapper in a gold-hued sherwani with a red saffa. The first look of the happy couple showed them holding hands and coy smiles with cheesy, romantic captions. Sharing the details of their 12-year long courtship and their love for each other.

The hush-hush wedding ceremony took place at Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu and had her sister Sonam Kapoor along with husband Anand Ahuja for the celebrations. The senior Kapoor sister was spotted in a mint green anarkali from Anamika Khanna with an extravagant maang tikka. And Anand Ahuja looked dapper in a grey bandhgala with brooch paired with a kurta pyjama.

When it comes to the wedding guest list, we’ve been seeing glimpses of the Kapoor family over the weekend, entering and leaving the wedding venue in Mumbai, looking resplendent in their finery (with precautionary masks in place). Rhea Kapoor’s wedding saw her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor in full force to celebrate the occasion. Others spotted at the ceremony were fashion designers and friends, Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the pictures of the celebrations and the outfits worn by the family members.

Hero Image: Courtesy Rhea Kapoor Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy Karan Boolani Instgaram.