Inside the elegant wedding of Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa

In a series of celebrity weddings, another one has come to light, and it’s none other than the wedding of Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur. The Shaandaar actress recently tied the knot with theatre actor Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar. The wedding took place on Wednesday, March 2 and seemed to be a hush-hush affair with close friends and family in attendance.

Sanah Kapur gets hitched to Mayank Pahwa

The bride and her close ones took to their official social media handle to share a glimpse of the simple yet elegant affair. The bride’s brother Shahid Kapoor wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too shared a few pictures congratulating the bride and the groom. She captioned one of the images saying, “In a garden of love, there was magic… Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Opting for quite unconventional bridal outfit colours, Sanah Kapur donned a blue and red lehenga with simple embroidery. She teamed up her overall look with statement jewellery and minimal makeup. On the other hand, the groom sported a black sherwani and completed his look with a head bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanah Kapur (@sanahkapur15)

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor was seen in a black kurta, white pyjama and Nehru jacket. Meanwhile, his wife Mira Kapoor was dressed in a stunning white saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

For the unversed, Sanah Kapur is the daughter of ace actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak. And the groom Mayank Pahwa is the son of prominent actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@sanahkapur15; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@shahidkapoor