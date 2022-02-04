Javed Akhtar confirms Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding date

This time on the list of celebrity weddings, we have Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. After having given us #couplegoals for years, they are finally getting hitched and the dates are out!

Javed Akhtar confirmed that son Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be tying the knot on February 21, 2022.

All that we know about the Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding

Earlier this year, the news of their wedding broke out and their social media handles were filled with messages from all of Bollywood, congratulating them.

It is reported that, unlike the big fat Bollywood wedding, they will have an intimate wedding at Javed Akhtar’s family home in Khandala. They will do a registered wedding on the day, which will be followed by functions with close friends and family.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed Akhtar said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.” He also added that it is because of the pandemic that they are not hosting anything on a large scale.

The groom’s dad also mentioned how the Akhtars are excited to welcome Shibani into their family. He said, “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar started dating back in 2018. On the work front, Farhan will be getting back behind the camera for his next directorial venture Jee Le Zara.



All images: Courtesy Instagram