Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding was a dreamy affair; see pics

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding is the talk of the town at the moment. The guest list was as star-studded as a Bollywood wedding could be.

The ceremony was held at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on August 28, 2022. Earlier, we had given you all the deets and pictures from the pre-wedding cocktail bash that the couple held on August 26 for their industry friends. Now as the couple have tied the knot, here are all the inside pictures from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding and everything you need to know about this starry evening.

All you need to know about Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding

The celebrity designer couple looked truly royal in their grand ensembles. They donned cream-coloured outfits, where Kunal Rawal wore a sherwani with a matching turban and a doshala, and twinning was his bride Arpita Mehta in a heavily embellished lehenga choli.

The ceremony was attended by Bollywood A-listers like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor among others. In fact, Rhea Kapoor chose to dress up in an Arpita Mehta outfit itself for the wedding.

Antara Marwah, wife of Mohit Marwah, also shared a lot of inside pictures from the weddings. The Kapoors have been known to be really good friends with Kunal Rawal. In fact, Sonam Kapoor and Rawal have been best friends for years. Hence, most of the Kapoor clan was full in attendance at the wedding and cocktail bash.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram and screenshots of stories