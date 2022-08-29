facebook
Home > Weddings > Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding was a dreamy affair; see pics
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding was a dreamy affair; see pics
Weddings
29 Aug 2022 01:11 PM

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding was a dreamy affair; see pics

Sreetama Basu

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding is the talk of the town at the moment. The guest list was as star-studded as a Bollywood wedding could be.

The ceremony was held at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on August 28, 2022. Earlier, we had given you all the deets and pictures from the pre-wedding cocktail bash that the couple held on August 26 for their industry friends. Now as the couple have tied the knot, here are all the inside pictures from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding and everything you need to know about this starry evening.

All you need to know about Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding

The celebrity designer couple looked truly royal in their grand ensembles. They donned cream-coloured outfits, where Kunal Rawal wore a sherwani with a matching turban and a doshala, and twinning was his bride Arpita Mehta in a heavily embellished lehenga choli.

Kunal Rawal Arpita Mehta wedding

The ceremony was attended by Bollywood A-listers like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor among others. In fact, Rhea Kapoor chose to dress up in an Arpita Mehta outfit itself for the wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Kunal Rawal Arpita Mehta wedding

Kunal Rawal Arpita Mehta wedding

Kunal Rawal Arpita Mehta wedding

Antara Marwah, wife of Mohit Marwah, also shared a lot of inside pictures from the weddings. The Kapoors have been known to be really good friends with Kunal Rawal. In fact, Sonam Kapoor and Rawal have been best friends for years. Hence, most of the Kapoor clan was full in attendance at the wedding and cocktail bash.

 

All Images: Courtesy Instagram and screenshots of stories

arpita mehta Kunal Rawal Rhea Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Mira Kapoor
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.