Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar radiate joy at their wedding festivities in Goa

Actress Mouni Roy wed entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa today. The duo kickstarted the celebrations with their haldi and mehendi ceremonies and their loved ones in attendance took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the star-studded, intimate affair.

Wedding fever continues to sweep through Bollywood and the latest to join in is actress, singer, and model Mouni Roy. The Naagin star has always been tight-lipped about her relationship with businessman and entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar. However, the couple’s pre-wedding ceremonies set social media ablaze, with their loved ones sharing heartwarming and fun images from the events. Reportedly, the festivities are being held at the Hilton Resort in Candolim, Goa and all the guests have been asked to have a copy of their vaccination certificates on them, in light of COVID-19.

Stars share fun snaps from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding festivities

The couple tied the knot in an early morning, traditional Malyali ceremony and will reportedly be followed by Bengali rituals in the evening. Roy is Bengali, while Nambiar is Malayali.

They cut short their guest list and kept the celebrations limited to their close circle to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Part of this circle are stars Jia Mustafa, Arjun Bijlani, and Mandira Bedi who shared stunning snaps of the duo on their Instagram handles, much to the delight of fans.

For the haldi ceremony, News18 reports that Roy was styled by designer Anuradha Khurana in a white lehenga with a golden-hem and off-shoulder choli, which she accessorised with a maang tika and matching earrings.

Nambiar complemented her look in an all-white kurta attire as they sat in separate vessels for the haldi.

Her mehendi ceremony had her dazzling in a Payal Singhal ensemble featuring a yellow lehenga with free-flowing grey tassels and minimal floral motifs. A fully embroidered sleeveless choli, with shells around the neckline complemented the skirt. Celebrity stylist Rishika Devnani rounded out the look with a maang tika and a pair of chandbalis. Suraj’s look had him donning a white kurta and a printed Nehru jacket.

In the pictures and videos, Roy and Nambiar groove to Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali and pose with their loved ones. Choreographer Rahul Shetty, a close friend of the bride, shared videos of Roy showing off her mehendi-clad hands and enjoying the festivities.

Actress Mandira Bedi shared similar images with the caption, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.” Other big names at the wedding include Omkar Kapoor, Aashka Goradia, Pragya Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, Pratik Utekar, and Nidhi Kurda. The beach wedding is a two-day affair with a little under 50 people in attendance.

On the work front, Roy will star in the much-awaited, star-studded Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bacchan directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Feature and hero image: Courtesy Wed Me Good