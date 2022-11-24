Naomi Biden’s royal wedding at the White House was a blissful affair

Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden’s royal wedding with Peter Neal marks the 19th episode of heartfelt wedding ceremonies at the magnificent White House.

Adding that royal tinge to the weekend vibes, the White House was filled to the brim with exuberance and a youthful aura this weekend, courtesy of Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden’s royal wedding. If the imagination of how royal and exquisite the wedding would have been being playing on a loop in your head well, then that makes the two of us! Having said that, regal ceremonies always hold a special place not just in our hearts, but in history too. Likewise, Naomi Biden’s royal wedding with Peter Neal marks the first wedding celebration at the White House since the year 2013, which in turn is another reason contributing to the royal status of the ceremony.

Continuing the streak of presidential children, relatives, and friends being wed on the grounds, Naomi Biden gracefully joins the historic listicle making it the 19th wedding at the monumental location. Speaking of historic references, let’s just say there’s more to just adding to the historic timeline here! Apart from Naomi walking down the aisle to ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ and the couple cutting a seven-foot lemon cake on a ladder, it was her wedding gown that turned all the heads this way. Speaking of wedding ensembles and fashion, one name that fits the description is Ralph Lauren! Naomi Biden’s royal wedding gown was not just a pretty high-neck, long-sleeve, Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress, but it was also a Grace Kelly-inspired ensemble, yet again taking the historic charm a notch above.

Despite the plethora of uncanny details to fixate on, Naomi Biden and Peter Neal’s wedding ceremony was much more than just a royal wedding making headlines. Instead, it was nothing short of a heartfelt episode worth grabbing a permanent spot in the history of White House weddings.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Corbingurkin/IG.