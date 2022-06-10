Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan are married! Check out the dreamy pictures from the wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on June 9, which saw close friends and family in attendance.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of a film back in 2015, when she was the actor and he was directing her. On the same day, Vignesh shared a series of snaps from their wedding ceremony that took place earlier in the day.

The wedding saw several of the couple’s friends and industry colleagues, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, and Vijay, and filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Atlee, according to media reports. Several other colleagues such as Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and many others took to social media to wish the couple a lifetime of happiness.

The ceremony, which looks straight from a fairytale, saw the bride dressed in a stunning vermillion red saree and veil, by the label JADE. Designed by Monica Shah, the intricate tone on tone embroidery is “inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala,” the label noted on their Instagram handle. The design was a tribute to Nayanthara’s love for tradition, and her look was complete with stunning emerald jewellery.

The groom matched his ladylove in a stunning veshti, kurta and shawl set, also suctom-made by the label JADE, with his outfit resonating with the four pheras signifying Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha, the label added.

In pictures: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding

While Nayanthara is not on Instagram, Vignesh kept the couple’s fans updated with their pictures on social media. Photographed by one of the country’s most loved wedding photography company, Stories by Joseph Radhik, the images look nothing short of ethereal, making use of the ambient light and surroundings.

Along with some of the snaps, Vignesh wrote, “Am Married… Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife (sic),” sharing the story of their journey together.

Along with the pictures, he also wrote how he used to call Nayanthara Nayan ma’am when they first met, and through their journey of working together, they found love, before they finally tied the knot.

A few hours before the wedding, the director had also shared some snaps from his personal gallery, with the much-in-love couple exuding romance like none other.

He wrote, “Thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful ! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours ! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends (sic).”

Here’s wishing the couple a happy married life filled with love and adventure!

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of @wikkiofficial/Instagram