From Alia-Ranbir to Vicky-Katrina: Exotic wedding destinations of Bollywood celebs for inspiration

Wedding season is here, and celeb weddings are back! Bollywood has long since set wedding goals, with celebs tying the knot at exotic wedding destinations in India and abroad. Check out a few of them below.

Exotic Wedding Destinations of Bollywood Celebrities

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

The newlyweds tied the knot at Chandigarh’s Oberoi Sukh Vilas Resort in a lavish ceremony attended by close friends and family last week, in festivities that lasted three days. Celebs such as Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Farah Khan Kunder were among those who attended.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas

The couple got married in both Indian and Christian ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The lavish wedding saw celebs and dignitaries from Bollywood and Hollywood in attendance.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun and Natasha chose The Mansion House in Alibaug as their exotic wedding destination for their small, intimate ceremony. The ceremony, which was conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the couple’s families, friends and close ones from the industry in attendance.

Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan pulled all the stops to make his sister Arpita Khan feel like a princess on her big day. Arpita and Aayush wed at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, and the wedding was nothing short of a dream!

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

The couple is rumoured to be getting married next month, and according to Times of India, they’ve locked in Six Senses Fort Barwara at Sawai Madhopur as their wedding destination. The couple reportedly got engaged recently, but they haven’t yet publicly acknowledged their romance or their engagement.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir sent social media into a tizzy when they started to be spotted together, hinting at a romance. The couple has been private about their love life ever since they started dating, but have taken several trips together and are also a met part of each other’s family events. The two are reported to get married in January 2022 in a small ceremony in Mumbai or Rajasthan.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat’s dreamy wedding was conducted in Tuscany, Italy, and was attended by close friends and family. The couple sure set goals for those looking to get married by putting international destinations back on the map for Indians.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for six years before they got married in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Theirs was among the most exotic wedding destinations in Bollywood, putting Lake Como on the Indian wedding map.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.