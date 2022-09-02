A peep inside Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri’s magical wedding

The Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri wedding is definitely the talk of every town, so let’s take a peep into the day they embarked on this journey of forever.

If one of your many guilty pleasures involves obsessing over celebrity weddings, well then it’s time to brace yourselves as THE wedding of the season is taking more than just rounds on the gram. Yes, your “head over heels obsessed with weddings” self guessed that right, Simon Porte Jacquemus, and Marco Maestri gave their beautiful relationship the official stamp on the 28th of August, 2022. Known for taking his fashion prowess a notch above with every collection of his, Simon marked yet another episode of his glam on his D-Day with long-time beau, Marco Maestri.

Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri’s enchanted ceremony

Took place at the said designer’s hometown, the Simon and Marco wedding sure is going to be known for just more than the ceremony itself. The couple embarked on this journey and fulfilled their ‘I do’ moments in the town hall followed by an intimate yet magical ceremony in Charleval, Bouches-du-Rhône. Since fashion and style are quite the middle names when it comes to Jacquemus, likewise their wedding ceremony was nothing less than a fashion fiesta for all the style enthusiasts out there. While the former donned a black tux, the latter was seen adding his share of white to the wedding palette. And if one is to believe Dua Lipa’s gram handle you can spot Simon Porte Jacquemus breaking all stereotypes in that white attire accompanied by a lovely veil.

Apart from the couple looking all stunning in their intricate ensembles, the guest list sure was an A-Lister, and trust me when I say that it was a unique and magical episode of fashion. From Dua Lipa embracing the designer’s custom sheer dress to Amina Muaddi looking ravishing in that white ensemble of hers, one can clearly make out that the ceremony was no less than a ravishing lineup walking down the ramp. So, it’s time for us to wish the couple a beautiful forever while one swipes on this gallery of heartfelt pictures below.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Instagram