In pictures: Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s grand Mumbai wedding

We got to view another spectacular Ambani wedding yesterday. Anmol Ambani, the elder son of industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina, married Khrisha Shah over the weekend in Mumbai. The couple had gotten engaged last year. The grand event took place at Anil Ambani’s Mumbai residence in Sea Wind, Cuffe Parade.

Inside Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s wedding

The festivities were attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, politics, fashion. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan graced the event with their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy, Pinky Reddy, fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, Rima Jain, and others were also some of the prominent guests who were snapped at the party.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were present among the family members from the groom’s side. The former was spotted in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dusk pink ghagra with zardozi work. Tina Ambani looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured lehenga which she teamed up with a floral bun.

On the other hand, the bride dazzled in red as she adorned a shimmery Anamika Khanna lehenga with heavy embroidery. She teamed her overall look with layered traditional jewellery, bold red lips and shimmery eyes. But what caught our attention were her silver kaleeras that added extra charm to her bridal look. Talking about Anmol Ambani, he looked regal as he complimented the bride with an ivory coloured crisp sherwani with green pearls.

Some guests who attended the wedding took to their official social media handles to share tons of inside pictures from the celebration. Pinky Reddy wrote, “Beautiful wedding. god bless Anmol & khrisha .super fun catching up with old friends, Tina & anil are super warm hosts.”

On the other hand, Tina Ambani’s niece and Mohit Marwah’s wife, Antara Motiwala Marwah, shared many glimpses from the wedding in her Instagram stories.

Featured Image: Courtesy instagram/@supriyasule; Hero image: Courtesy instagram/@pinkyreddyofficial