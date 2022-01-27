We are crushing over these stellar bridal chura designs for millennial brides

COVID-19 has taken the world by storm, but it could not tone mute the spirit of weddings. Amidst all the chaos of cutting down on the guestlist or postponing the event, the brides-to-be easily got some time for their wedding planning. And while the most precious and adored item in their bridal trousseau is a chura, it is also the least talked about subject. Here, check out these bridal churas for inspiration!

Bridal chura designs to take inspiration from

Bridal chura (bangles) is one of the most sacred pieces of accessories a bride adorns on her special day. In some traditions of a Punjabi wedding, it is even a part of the ceremony when a bride-to-be wears her bridal chura for the first time and continues to wear it for months after marriage. Therefore, keeping in mind the significance and value of these bangles, it’s very important to pick the right one for yourself. Gone are the days when brides would just stick to the reds and maroons, but now they hardly get scared to experiment with colours, different styles or unique variations.

So, if you’re a bride-to-be, brace yourself to dive into whole new trends of interesting chura inspirations.