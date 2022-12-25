Take cues from these trending wedding hairstyles

POV: ’tis the wedding season. What you’re going to look like is usually at the top of the list of things to consider before the festivities begin. Once you’ve decided on your dress, makeup artist, and nails, the only thing left to do is figure out what to do with your hair. You want it to be perfect since you’ll most likely be photographed all day. To make things easier for you, here are some wedding hairstyle inspos.

Take inspiration from these best wedding hairstyles

While you’re busy deciding on a million details for your look, we’ll take care of one: your wedding hairstyle.

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer number of Indian hairstyle alternatives available. So, whether you go full-on or go for a more relaxed vibe with floral accents or the other hair accessory, you’ll need an equally stunning wedding hairstyle to go with it.

So, we’re here to assist you with your wedding hairstyle! Our curated selection of the best Indian wedding hairstyles will definitely rock your look, whether you want to create a dramatic look at night or keep it sleek and light during the day.

You may go for discreetly styled hair with a slight wave or bend, or a half updo with some hair pulled back but the majority loose. Finish off your outfit with a gorgeous minimalistic maang tikka.

This messy braid is a whole vibe and definitely a game changer and a trendsetter. It’s anticipated to be spotted on a lot of brides in the coming times! It is a very traditional Indian bridal hairstyle with a lovely long fishtail braid and a lot of mogras. It’s an excellent choice for a bride or anybody searching for wedding hairstyles for long hair.

It’s casual, but it’s also super glam. We love this more laid-back look for modern brides or anyone attending the celebration.

A primped-up ponytail might help in creating the ideal balance between easygoing and romantic. Weave in a lovely flower garland and you have wedding hair sorted.

Add some drama to your normal open hairstyle to achieve this stunning look. Get creative with your crimper and give your long locks some dramatic curls with floral and butterfly accents like these to turn heads during your wedding or pre-wedding ceremony.

Choose the hottest hairstyle of the season for the wedding festivities. Keep the hair sleek and add some colourful hair accents, or keep some wavy, face-framing pieces at the front to soften the aesthetic.

If you want to dance the night away without having to think about your hair getting in the way, just sweep it into an elegant braid like this. You may dress it up with accessories like these hair tassels and flowers.

This floral bun trend started with Anushka Sharma’s private wedding at Tuscany and it has been the most popular wedding hairstyle then and it still continues to captivate hearts. Selecta large monochromatic flowers and place them in your big bun for a striking bridal hairdo during your wedding!

A classic topknot can never go wrong. We absolutely love this for a wedding, especially if the bride wants their hair up and out of their face. This look is on the sleeker side, but you may make it wispier if you wish. Finish with a jewelled hairpiece or leave it sleek and stylish.

These sleek and symmetrical waves look stunning when paired with a statement headpiece.

Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram