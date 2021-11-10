This fashion influencer repurposed her great-grandmother’s antique sari border for her wedding outfit

Something old, something made new and something borrowed. Fashion influencer Tarini Manchanda’s wedding was an absolute dream. From an eight year old love story to a beautiful backyard venue, everything about the wedding had a story and a keen eye for detail. Tarini wears a look full of emotions as she ties the knot, here’s everything you need to know about this gorgeous wedding.

Tarini Manchanda, a social media influencer, founder and creative director of The Initial Studio tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Archit Chenoy on November 7th. In a generation of over the top wedding venues, Tarini chose to have a minimalistic wedding and thus she opted for her backyard at home.

“I’ve never known what kind of “bride” I’d be, so I just decided to be myself”, shares Tarini in an Instagram post. To achieve the same, she opted for a very minimalistic and classy outfit for her big day. The antique border on her sari belonged to her great-grandmother, from the 40s. She paired the border with a chiffon sari fabric that was bought by her mother in Paris and has been in her closet for over a decade. To enhance this beautiful hue, she got the fabric embroidered with traditional mukaish handwork by artisans in Lucknow. The vibrant bridal red hue combined with the simplicity of the outfit really created a graceful look. “I am not one for heavy mehendi, chudda, a maang tikka or sindoor, but I do love a bridal red”, said Tarini about her choice.

What drew our attention the most was her head dupatta or veil, which featured excerpts from letters her grandparents had written to her over the years, as well as love stories she had grown up hearing. This is such a thoughtful idea, and it definitely added a unique detail to her stunning outfit. All the excerpts were embroidered by karigars who work with her at customisation label, The Initial Studio.

Tarini’s sari and jewellery are all repurposed. Her wedding day baubles are created using heirloom pieces that belong to her mum and nani. The necklace is her nani’s restrung with bits of her mum’s jewellery. She also wore a kaleera which is a family heirloom from her great grandaunt, broken into bits it is passed on to the first daughter who gets married in each family. She wore an old ring of her husband’s grandmother and an antique gold bangle given to her by her sister-in-law, Ayesha Chenoy as a part of her husband’s family history. Needless to say, her jewellery was absolutely stunning and dainty, and it complemented her look perfectly.

While for her makeup she went with soft glam and nude lips done by Shradha Luthra, which looked so fresh and delicate.

Every piece has a beautiful story to tell and we are absolutely in awe of it. Tarini Manchanda said on her Instagram post “I am and always have been proud of my roots. I like that somehow each piece on me represented who I am”, which completely reflects on her overall look.

Tarini proved that not every bride needs to wear a designer outfit to look her best on her wedding day. “Most of my outfit came together last minute and very organically. The earrings I picked up on my Mum’s dresser as I was getting ready for the wedding ceremony, the flowers in my hair we took from the table setting that morning. I am not one to over plan. I think there is beauty in spontaneity.” A lesson that many brides can pick up for their own big day.

Needless to say, each story and details of every piece from the wedding was all heart.

All Images: Courtesy Tarini Manchanda/Instagram and Dhanika Choksi Photography