This ‘Money Heist’ baraat is stealing all the limelight right now

Crazy Indian Weddings have come a long way, straight from our screens to a live Money Heist inspired baraat.

Themed weddings are the new IT trend so what happens when a Netflix loving couple gets engaged, what ensues next is the wedding planning for one epic Indian shaadi saga! Indian weddings in themselves are pretty energy packed and loaded with fun, add to that a crazy baraat theme and what you get are some pretty dope pictures.

Circling the instagram wedding pages are baraat photos where the groom and his squad of friends and family are embracing their obsession with the fan favourite netflix series, Money Heist. On the way to the wedding, the man of the hour was accompanied by a crew of Dali in identical blazing red costumes from the series and the iconic masks.

Netizens online as always had a lot to say. While some were impressed to the point of tagging their friends suggesting the theme for their own weddings, others took to the comment section to simply point out their admiration of the unique idea, one user wrote ‘So so so cool 🔥🔥🔥’ another gushed about it in lesser emojis writing ‘Wow love the vibe…’ and some just gaped wide eyed at what a fun baraat it looked like.

However, you can’t always impress everyone and the quirky idea brought on some mixed emotions within people, some were not so impressed and commented that it seemed like a rather superficial.

Every wedding season brings home new trends. Is this indication that typical Indian Baraats are now on the backburner? Could it prove to be complete goals for upcoming baraats instead? We’ll have to wait and watch. Till then, here’s hoping they danced to Bella Ciao at least once!

Hero Image: Courtesy dmstudi0 Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy gautamkhullarphotography Instagram.