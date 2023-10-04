Top 10 picturesque Indian wedding destinations under INR 25 lakh

Indian weddings are nothing short of a spectacle, renowned for their opulence, vibrant traditions, and extravagant celebrations. Over the years, however, a new trend has emerged, one that blends the grandeur of Indian weddings with the allure of picturesque destinations: the destination wedding. These celebrations offer couples a unique fusion of luxury and tradition, allowing them to exchange vows in breathtaking locales, creating memories that will last a lifetime, all while carefully considering the destination wedding cost.

As the allure of destination weddings continues to grow, many couples find themselves captivated by the idea of saying “I do” in a location that mirrors their dreams. Yet, a common concern that often accompanies this dream is the worry about budget constraints. With wedding expenses often spiralling out of control, it’s essential to find destinations that offer both the charm and affordability.

Fear not, for we’ve delved into the world of Indian wedding destinations and discovered ten hidden gems where you can tie the knot without breaking the bank. These enchanting hotels and resorts not only provide the perfect backdrop for your special day but also ensure that you can cherish these moments without worrying about budgetary restrictions. However, it’s crucial to remember that destination wedding cost can vary widely depending on several factors, including the size of the guest list, the type of services and amenities chosen, the time of year, and inflation. Therefore, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research and obtain up-to-date pricing information from the respective venues and service providers to ensure your dream destination wedding stays within your budget of INR 25 lakh.