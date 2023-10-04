Top 10 picturesque Indian wedding destinations under INR 25 lakh

Indian weddings are nothing short of a spectacle, renowned for their opulence, vibrant traditions, and extravagant celebrations. Over the years, however, a new trend has emerged, one that blends the grandeur of Indian weddings with the allure of picturesque destinations: the destination wedding. These celebrations offer couples a unique fusion of luxury and tradition, allowing them to exchange vows in breathtaking locales, creating memories that will last a lifetime, all while carefully considering the destination wedding cost.
As the allure of destination weddings continues to grow, many couples find themselves captivated by the idea of saying “I do” in a location that mirrors their dreams. Yet, a common concern that often accompanies this dream is the worry about budget constraints. With wedding expenses often spiralling out of control, it’s essential to find destinations that offer both the charm and affordability.
Fear not, for we’ve delved into the world of Indian wedding destinations and discovered ten hidden gems where you can tie the knot without breaking the bank. These enchanting hotels and resorts not only provide the perfect backdrop for your special day but also ensure that you can cherish these moments without worrying about budgetary restrictions. However, it’s crucial to remember that destination wedding cost can vary widely depending on several factors, including the size of the guest list, the type of services and amenities chosen, the time of year, and inflation. Therefore, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research and obtain up-to-date pricing information from the respective venues and service providers to ensure your dream destination wedding stays within your budget of INR 25 lakh.
Explore our top 10 Indian wedding destinations under INR 25 lakh
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Fairmont Jaipur
- The Leela Palace, Udaipur
- The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort Goa
- Kumarakom Lake Resort, Kerala
- ITC Mughal, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Agra
- The Ummed Jodhpur
- Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussoorie
- Wildflower Hall, An Oberoi Resort, Shimla
- The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, Sohna Road
- Namah, Jim Corbett
1 /10
Nestled in the heart of Jaipur, the Pink City, the Fairmont Jaipur exudes regal charm, making it an ideal choice for couples seeking a destination wedding with a touch of history and grandeur. The architectural magnificence of this venue is nothing short of spectacular, reminiscent of the royal palaces that once graced the region. As you step onto the grounds of the Fairmont Jaipur, you’ll find yourself transported to a world where every stone and archway resonates with the storied legacy of Rajasthan’s royalty.
One of the most captivating aspects of the Fairmont Jaipur is its ability to serve as both a venue and a canvas for your wedding dreams. Its stunning courtyards, adorned with intricate artwork and surrounded by lush gardens, offer a perfect setting for traditional ceremonies, where you can immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of India. The blend of luxury and tradition at this opulent property ensures that your wedding day becomes a timeless memory, etched with the grandeur of Jaipur’s history.
Udaipur, known as the City of Lakes, has long been celebrated for its enchanting and romantic aura. Nestled within this picturesque setting lies a gem that radiates regal elegance and offers couples a wedding experience that’s nothing short of extraordinary. The Leela Palace, poised gracefully on the banks of the serene Lake Pichola, stands as a testament to opulence and refinement, making it an unquestionable choice for those in pursuit of a luxurious wedding.
The allure of The Leela Palace lies not only in its stunning location but in every meticulously designed detail. As you step onto its hallowed grounds, you’re greeted by breathtaking views that seem like they were plucked from a fairy tale. The gentle ripples of Lake Pichola, the majestic Aravalli Hills in the backdrop, and the soft, golden glow of the setting sun paint an exquisite canvas for your special day. The property’s beautifully landscaped gardens, meticulously tended to, offer a verdant sanctuary for ceremonies and moments of quiet reflection. Its interiors are a harmonious blend of timeless elegance and contemporary luxury, creating an ambiance that seamlessly marries tradition and modernity. In The Leela Palace, every corner exudes an air of regal magnificence, promising a wedding that’s nothing short of a royal affair.
The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort Goa stands out as an exquisite destination for weddings, offering a harmonious blend of natural beauty and opulent luxury. Nestled in the tranquil embrace of South Goa, this resort presents a picturesque canvas for your dream wedding. The lush gardens, a private beach, and a meticulously maintained golf course serve as a breathtaking backdrop, ensuring that your special day is a visual masterpiece. The Mediterranean-inspired architecture and elegant interiors exude an air of refined sophistication, setting the stage for a celebration that exquisitely combines the charm of Goa with world-class amenities.
What truly distinguishes The Lalit Goa as a perfect wedding destination is its versatility in catering to diverse wedding styles and sizes. With a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, including beachfront settings and garden lawns, you have the freedom to craft your ideal wedding vision. The resort’s team of seasoned wedding planners is dedicated to making your dreams a reality, ensuring that every detail is flawlessly executed. Whether it’s an intimate affair or a grand celebration, The Lalit Goa promises a seamless and unforgettable wedding experience that unites natural beauty, luxury, and impeccable service, making it the quintessential choice for a destination wedding in Goa.
In the realm of weddings, where grandeur often takes centre stage, there exists a quiet oasis for couples who seek the embrace of serenity and intimacy. Kerala, with its enchanting backwaters, provides the perfect canvas for such dreamers. These backwaters, a network of tranquil lagoons and meandering rivers, offer a poetic backdrop that whispers promises of a timeless union. And amidst this natural wonderland lies the Kumarakom Lake Resort, a hidden gem cradled in lush greenery and overlooking the pristine expanse of Vembanad Lake. It’s not just a venue; it’s a tranquil haven for couples looking to exchange vows in a setting that mirrors the peace and harmony of their love story.
Stepping into the Kumarakom Lake Resort feels like entering a realm where time moves at a gentler pace, where the world’s worries are left behind, and where love takes centre stage. The resort’s location on the shores of Vembanad Lake ensures that your wedding is imbued with the soothing presence of water as far as the eye can see. The gentle rustling of leaves in the surrounding foliage and the distant melodies of birds create a symphony of nature, where your love story is the grand opus. This tranquil retreat offers not just a backdrop but an entire experience – an experience where the ceremony is not just an event but a journey, where love finds its perfect home amidst the emerald embrace of Kerala’s backwaters.
In the heart of Agra, a city that breathes history and romance at every turn, stands the iconic Taj Mahal, a testament to love’s enduring beauty. It’s here, amidst the whispers of centuries-old tales of passion, that the ITC Mughal rises majestically, a living ode to the splendid Mughal era. This luxurious haven, with its Mughal-inspired architecture and sprawling lush gardens, beckons couples to embark on a journey of timeless romance as they exchange their vows. But what truly sets the ITC Mughal apart is not just its exquisite surroundings; it’s the enchanting proximity to the Taj Mahal, a symbol of love that adds an unparalleled layer of magic to the celebration.
As you step into the ITC Mughal, you are transported back in time, surrounded by the opulence and grandeur that once defined the Mughal dynasty. The architecture pays homage to this glorious heritage. The lush gardens, meticulously manicured, provide an ethereal setting for your special day, where you and your loved one can create your own chapter in the annals of romance. And then, just beyond the resort’s gates, the Taj Mahal stands in all its resplendent glory, a silent witness to countless love stories. The proximity of this architectural marvel imparts a sense of timeless wonder to your celebration, where every glance exchanged becomes a reflection of the enduring love story etched in history. The ITC Mughal is not just a wedding venue; it’s a portal to a world where love, history, and timeless romance converge, ensuring that your wedding day is nothing short of magnificent.
6 /10
The Ummed Jodhpur is the perfect destination for a wedding, combining the regal charm of Jodhpur’s majestic forts and palaces with modern amenities. Set against the backdrop of Mehrangarh Fort, this 28-acre five-star palace resort is an architectural masterpiece, blending traditional Rajasthani elements like jalis, jharokhas, and domes with modern conveniences. With 80 luxuriously designed rooms and 8 grand suites, a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, and exceptional food and beverage services, it offers the ideal setting for an unforgettable wedding.
The resort’s grand palatial driveway, Rajasthani welcome ceremony, and its commitment to preserving Marwari and colonial royalty aesthetics make it a unique and enchanting place to celebrate your special day. The Ummed Jodhpur promises to create a wedding experience where the deep-rooted culture and heritage of Marwar come to life, offering a timeless and magical backdrop for your celebration.
The Jaypee Residency Manor is a wedding destination like no other, situated in the romantic hill station of Mussoorie. Its hilltop location grants couples and their guests access to breathtaking 360-degree views of the majestic Himalayas and the tranquil Doon Valley, setting the stage for a truly magical wedding celebration. The resort’s charming wooden interiors and high-rise ceilings with large windows evoke a colonial ambiance, ensuring that every moment spent here is steeped in elegance and comfort. With various accommodation options, from deluxe rooms to executive suites, the Jaypee Residency Manor caters to the diverse needs of wedding guests while providing a serene and memorable stay.
What truly sets this venue apart is its capacity to accommodate up to 300 guests simultaneously, making it perfect for both intimate gatherings and grand affairs. The resort’s culinary offerings are equally impressive, with expert chefs offering a diverse range of cuisines, from local delicacies to international flavours. Beyond dining, the resort offers unique experiences such as picnics by the waterfall, morning nature walks, and yoga sessions, ensuring that every guest is immersed in the beauty of the surrounding natural landscape. This destination is not just a place for a wedding; it’s a complete experience that combines luxury, natural beauty, and activities for everyone to enjoy, creating unforgettable memories for all in attendance.
Wildflower Hall, An Oberoi Resort, is the epitome of perfection for a destination wedding, especially for couples looking to tie the knot amidst the serene beauty of the Himalayas in Shimla. The resort’s location in Shimla’s cool climate and picturesque surroundings makes it an enchanting choice for a mountain wedding. The stunning vistas of the Himalayan peaks and the lush pine forests that envelop Wildflower Hall provide a truly magical backdrop for exchanging vows and celebrating love.
The unique charm of Wildflower Hall lies in its ability to transport couples and their guests to a fairy-tale world. With its luxurious accommodations, impeccable service, and breathtaking natural beauty, it creates an atmosphere of romance and elegance that is perfect for such a special occasion. The cool climate of Shimla adds to the allure, ensuring that guests can enjoy the outdoor wedding festivities comfortably. Additionally, the resort’s experienced event planning team can orchestrate every aspect of the wedding, from decor to cuisine, ensuring that the day is tailored to the couple’s vision. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, Wildflower Hall offers a truly magical setting for couples to start their journey together.
The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa on Sohna Road is the ultimate destination for a dream wedding. Nestled in the tranquil countryside surrounding Sohna and Manesar, this 5-star resort offers a serene and picturesque setting that is ideal for a destination wedding. Its strategic location, just a short drive from Delhi NCR, makes it accessible for guests while providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Spread across acres of lush greenery, this resort offers a stunning backdrop for a wedding celebration. The elegant and state-of-the-art design of the property adds a touch of sophistication to any event. For couples and guests, The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa offers a wide range of amenities, from the Heavenly Spa by Westin for relaxation and rejuvenation to the WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio for those looking to stay active. The resort’s diverse dining options cater to various tastes and preferences, ensuring that every guest is treated to a culinary experience to remember. With 97 spacious and pet-friendly rooms and villas, including Premier Pool Villas for a luxurious stay, the resort provides ample accommodation options for the wedding party. Additionally, the availability of private pools in some villas adds an extra element of luxury and exclusivity to the wedding experience. In sum, The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa offers the perfect blend of convenience, luxury, and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for an unforgettable wedding celebration.
10 /10
Nestled in the embrace of Jim Corbett National Park, Namah boasts an awe-inspiring backdrop featuring the majestic Himalayan foothills and the serene Kosi River. This pristine natural environment creates an enchanting setting for your wedding celebrations. Imagine exchanging vows amidst the serene whispers of nature, where lush greenery and the melodies of birdsong provide an ethereal ambiance. Namah’s picturesque surroundings require minimal additional décor, making it an ideal choice for couples looking to create a magical atmosphere without exceeding their budget. The mesmerising natural beauty of Namah, Jim Corbett, ensures that your wedding photographs capture not just moments but the essence of love in a captivating landscape.
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- How much does a destination wedding cost?
For those considering a Destination Wedding in India, the expenses typically commence at approximately INR 15 lakhs. The final budget can fluctuate based on your chosen services and their respective quality.
- Can a wedding be done in INR 10 lakh?
A budget of INR 10 lakhs can cover all your wedding expenses if you carefully manage factors such as the guest list, choice of venue, and essential services during your wedding planning.
- How much does a luxury wedding cost in India?
It comes as no astonishment that the cost of a grand Indian wedding is among the most substantial financial commitments undertaken by Indian families. In the case of opulent weddings, the expenses can escalate to anywhere from Rs. 35 to 70 lakhs or even a crore, contingent on factors such as the chosen destination, the number of guests, the quality of services, and more.