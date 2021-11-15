Getting candid with Rupesh Jain of Candere on their wedding collection

Latin for ‘to glow or shine’, Candere was founded in 2013 by Rupesh Jain as an online portal for pret jewellery. It was launched with the mindset of enabling widespread and convenient purchase of gold, diamond, gemstone and platinum jewellery.

The brand created pieces that ensured both quality and that ‘je ne sais quoi’ aspect of jewellery is met by modern women. The brand was later taken over by Kalyan Jewellers and has grown leaps and bounds under it.

Founder-CEO Rupesh Jain about the Candere’s wedding collection and the inspiration behind it

What is your brand essence, and key offering?

‘Precious creations handcrafted to delight you.’ Candere by Kalyan Jewellers offers you a window into amazing diamond and gold jewellery, without you having to leave your couch. We are India’s most trusted online destination for quality and stunning jewellery pieces. It was started with a vision to make jewellery of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship easily accessible to online shoppers across genders. The brand makes full use of AI and data-driven learning to make your shopping experience as easy and seamless as possible.

How does the brand establish a connect to its customer to better suit their needs?

At Candere, nothing gives us greater joy than putting on a big smile on a customer’s face. At the core, we are a team of individuals working to create a convenient yet immersive jewellery experience for all our customers. Whenever we launch a new collection, or even before starting the design process, we think about how a customer can relate to our product. It’s not just about crafting gold and platinum, with diamonds. It’s about creating a piece that resounds with consumer sentiment. You may be a bride-to-be, an independent woman looking to celebrate a new promotion at work, a son looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, or a lover looking to propose. We have a wide spectrum of products across the jewellery consumer archetypes.

What are the future plans or goals for Candere by Kalyan Jewellers?

We want to expand our reach and recognition to more cities in India while improving our services in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. We are also slowly working on establishing an international presence. Our customers have shown a propensity towards personalized jewellery designs and we want to empower them in their pursuit of personal style.

Tell us about your new wedding collection and the inspiration behind it?

‘Muhurat by Kalyan Jewellers’ offers our customers a substantial selection of wedding jewellery, featuring collections such as:

Mudhra , our handcrafted antique jewellery collection, is a reflection of the rich tradition of our land with each piece of jewellery telling a fascinating story from the times of the past. Mudhras describe a form of expression synonymous with classic dance forms of ancient India. The collection is inspired by this art form, carved in antique-finish gold with coloured gemstones and Kundan accents. Designed and crafted by skilled artisans, this range comprises chokers, long and short necklaces, bangles and drops.

, our handcrafted antique jewellery collection, is a reflection of the rich tradition of our land with each piece of jewellery telling a fascinating story from the times of the past. Mudhras describe a form of expression synonymous with classic dance forms of ancient India. The collection is inspired by this art form, carved in antique-finish gold with coloured gemstones and Kundan accents. Designed and crafted by skilled artisans, this range comprises chokers, long and short necklaces, bangles and drops. Nimah is our timeless Heritage Jewellery collection, of beautifully designed gold jewellery that includes necklaces, rings and chains. Nimah or ‘devotion’ is inspired by the ancient temples of South India and is a tribute to the talent of craftsmen from the bygone era. The designs are carved in goddess images, with traditional paisley and sun motifs that are inspired by temple art and architecture.

is our timeless Heritage Jewellery collection, of beautifully designed gold jewellery that includes necklaces, rings and chains. Nimah or ‘devotion’ is inspired by the ancient temples of South India and is a tribute to the talent of craftsmen from the bygone era. The designs are carved in goddess images, with traditional paisley and sun motifs that are inspired by temple art and architecture. Vedha is our antique uncut diamond jewellery collection, wherein we have Antique temple jewellery inspired by the deities. The exclusivity of the Vedha collection lies in its craftsmanship and novelty of merging, not only both worlds of diamond and gold but the fusion of traditional and contemporary designs. The designs include intricate carvings of deities, with floral and lotus designs. Vedha provides the perfect bridal look, for women who prefer to adorn traditional wedding jewellery on their wedding day.

Candere.com also has an extensive collection of solitaire designs you surely want to bag! With sparkling diamonds studded together in a band, our solitaire ring designs are handcrafted to perfection. Dreamy, romantic, and perfect for a proposal, we have a wide selection of solitaire rings for men too. When shopping for these solitaire delights, you can use our ring sizer feature, to find your precise ring size.

