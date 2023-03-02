6 of the most expensive wedding dresses worn by Bollywood celebrities

Real-life Bollywood weddings are everything you see in Hindi movies. Grand and opulent, our favourite Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to make sure that their weddings are as iconic as their star status. With lavish décor and the most expensive wedding dress being sported by our favourite celebrities, we love our Insta feed being bombarded with wedding pictures and posts.

In the recent past, where literally most of the Bollywood celebs got married, we not only bookmarked our favourite looks from these weddings, but also marveled at how expensive these wedding dresses were. From Sabyasachi to Manish Malhotra, these weddings are a designer outfits’ fest and we are not complaining! Here’s taking a look at the most expensive wedding dresses worn by Bollywood celebrities.

Most expensive wedding dress of Bollywood celebs

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- INR 75 lakhs

Long before the boom of social media, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in the most hush-hush way possible on 20 April, 2007. Her wedding outfit is still considered one of the most iconic of all times. The traditional Kanjeevaram saree by designer Neeta Lulla featured a beautiful gold border, Swarovski crystals and thread work of real gold all over, making it one of the most expensive wedding dresses of all times.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra- INR 50 lakhs

A gorgeous South Indian bride in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani creation, Shilpa Shetty’s wedding saree featured more than 8,000 Swarovski crystals to add even more bling to the star-studded affair. She paired this most expensive wedding dress with kundan jewellery that had uncut diamonds and emeralds. A grand Bollywood wedding it was indeed.

Alia Bhatt- INR 50 lakhs

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was THE talk of the town when they tied the knot. From getting married at the comfort of her home with her family and closest friends, to ditching vivid colours and tied up hair, the couple broke many stereotypes. But it was Alia’s wedding saree in particular that grabbed all the attention. A stunning ivory organza saree by Sabyasachi, it was embroidered with fine tilla work and came with an embroidered hand-woven tissue veil. She paired the look with a statement matha patti, a choker, jhumkas and bangles from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. While her wedding look was minimal, the price tag was definitely not.

Kareena Kapoor Khan- INR 50 lakhs

If Bollywood saw a royal wedding, it would be Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s, quite literally. The quintessential Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding outfit was iconic. She donned her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s wedding gharara, that she wore for her nikaah in 1962. The outfit was redone by Ritu Kumar with modern touches and was one of the most expensive wedding dresses.

Anushka Sharma- INR 30 lakhs

The wedding that literally revolutionised all modern-day Bollywood weddings, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Tuscany wedding was a sight to behold. If dreamy was a picture, it was them. Anushka’s wedding lehenga by Sabyasachi was crafted by 67 karigars over a period of 32 days and was all about pastels and florals. Needless to say, this one wedding lehenga which inspired thousands of wedding looks among brides across India and till today, continues to be one of the most widely recreated wedding looks of all times.

Priyanka Chopra- INR 17 Lakhs

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas was legendary in its own way. THE Miss World marrying THE Disney heartthrob was definitely the news that made headlines, but Chopra’s stunning all-red Sabyasachi lehenga grabbed the spotlight. The lehenga was made of handcrafted organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, and Siam-red crystals. This lehenga took 110 embroiderers in Kolkata working for 3,720 hours to create the degree of intricacy that the designer is known for.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram