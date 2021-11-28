Home > Weddings > Treasure > Rupesh Jain of Candere on the trials and tribulations of online jewellery shopping
Rupesh Jain of Candere on the trials and tribulations of online jewellery shopping
Weddings
28 Nov 2021 11:36 PM

Rupesh Jain of Candere on the trials and tribulations of online jewellery shopping

Lifestyle Asia
Rupesh Jain of Candere on the trials and tribulations of online jewellery shopping
Weddings
Rupesh Jain of Candere on the trials and tribulations of online jewellery shopping

Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO of Candere, talks about how online jewellery is evolving and shares valuable insights with us.

All Images: Candere.

Diamond Jewellery Indian Jewellery Kalyan Jewellers Online jewellery shopping
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia