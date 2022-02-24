Shibani Dandekar and 6 other brides who chose unconventional wedding outfits

Bridal outfits are showstoppers. The D-day ensembles make most women scratch their brains for months and create endless mood boards to keep with the trends. While some go with the conventional reds, others opt for trendy pastels. Regardless, we are fans of the brides who ditched lehengas for their weddings.

Shibani Dandekar recently sported a red mermaid gown that caught everyone’s attention. The dress complimented hers and Farhan Akhtar’s intimate affair at a Khandala farmhouse. Which bring us to contemplate outfit choices that match the theme of the wedding than just being traditional. Similarly, we spotted other brides who flaunted bold and eccentric ensembles, redefining the modern bridal look at an Indian wedding. Let’s take a look at 7 such brides who choose unconventional outfits.

Unconventional new-age bridal outfits

Blood red mermaid gown

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding ended up breaking a number of stereotypes, and the bridal outfit was one of them. Dandekar’s red mermaid attire with a long veil has been the talk of the town ever since her wedding pics have surfaced. The celebrity bride ditched the cliche lehenga and opted for a yet offbeat number by Monica Shah. Apart from that, the gorgeous model and anchor made an unconventional bride by just having a hint of henna instead of filling her hands with mehendi. But yet, her bridal attire won the show.

Kurta and cigarette pants

This Muslim bride is absolutely nailing her subtle wedding look. Her overall attire, statement jewellery, pearls or white wedding bouquet, we can’t decide what we loved more. It was her long beautiful veil that stole our hearts.

Pantsuit

Gone are days when pants suits were only restricted to office board rooms. Make way for this bride who didn’t only go the extra mile for her wedding outfit but also selected an unconventional pastel hue for the D day. We’re absolutely adoring how she completed her attire with delicate, fine jewellery and a veil by Torani.

Offbeat gharara

We can’t help but gush over this bride’s peacock coloured blue gharara. Apart from the vibrance of vibrant print and embroidery, we fell for her maang tika and heavy choker neckpiece. Moreover, she is slaying in the overall look with her sari-styled dupatta and choli. It seems like the ensemble is going to become a hit number for desi weddings.

Jumpsuit

Reds have often dominated Indian weddings for decades, but all thanks to millennial brides, it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Not just the colours but outfits like jumpsuits are being selected for desi weddings. This one impressed us with her out-of-the-box, quirky mehendi outfit, which she pulled off with utmost swag.

Dhoti suit

It feels surreal to see people opting for ensembles like dhoti suit. Teamed up with a dust-yellow shrug, the complete mehendi attire of this stunning bride is like a breath of fresh air. What’s even more admirable about her whole look is her subtle jewellery, which blends in perfectly with her outfit rather than attracting all the attention.

Crop top and sharara

The time we eyed this blood-red sharara, and it won our hearts. Paired up with a similar embroidered crop top, this entire number is an ideal look for the upcoming mehendi ceremonies. It looks super comfy, and if you’re a bride who’s always going to be on the dance floor, then this is some major outfit inspiration for you.

