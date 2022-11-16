A glimpse into the ‘Hermès Heritage In Motion’ Exhibition in Mumbai

The ‘Hermès Heritage In Motion’ an exhibition celebrating the joy of movement returns to Mumbai after a three-year hiatus.

The pandemic might have put a stop to travel and movement but things are back in motion, and on its heels is the ‘Hermès Heritage In Motion’. Dedicated to Hermès travel memorabilia and paraphernalia, the exhibition is on till November 20, at the IFBE Gallery in Ballard Estate. Thierry Hermès might have founded Hermès as an equestrian brand but it soon adapted to the changing lifestyles and uses, and in the early 20th century Hermès unveiled its first travel bag. Establishing itself as one of the most covetable brands’ for luxury travel. The ‘Hermès Heritage in Motion’ is a touring exhibition that explores this aspect of the house.

Prior to this, the last edition of the touring exhibition was in Delhi in 2019, just months prior to the pandemic. Its return is symbolic of the wheels turning again and what better way to do it than exploring the history of the house with its iconic themes, colours and objects? The series includes four chapters: ‘Harnessing the Roots’, ‘Rouges Hermès’, ‘In Motion’ and ‘Once Upon a Bag’.

This touring exhibition thus charts its exciting course in five stages under the direction of Bruno Gaudichon, curator of the “La Piscine” Museum of Art and Industry in Roubaix, and exhibition designer Laurence Fontaine. Each theme is carefully chosen by Hermès artistic director, Pierre-Alexis Dumas alongside the curator of the “La Piscine” Museum of Art and Industry in Roubaix, Bruno Gaudichon and exhibition designer, Laurence Fontaine. The exhibition presents about 30 objects from the personal collection of the brand’s former director Émile Hermès, the brand’s archives, the Hermès Conservatoire of Creations as well as contemporary pieces.

With ‘In Motion’ as its focus, the exhibition traverses from a historic time to the modern day using Hermès objects as the scale. Trot, gallop, on foot, on horseback, by car, by bicycle, skateboard or aircraft – the core idea is to keep moving in an elegant, indigenous manner. Amongst them is the very first Hermès scarf featuring a pattern of horse-drawn carriages as well the graceful Flâneur d’Hermès bicycle.

Other objects of interest include a pair of Postilion’s riding boots, the Bolide picnic bag inspired by the Sac pour l’Auto, the Pippa collapsible writing desk, a multi-purpose cane picnic basket with hidden compartments and even the Kelly rocking horse bag made in 2004. The fashion exhibition isn’t simply an ode to modes of transport but also the fine craftsmanship and elegant designs Hermès is known for.

All Images: Courtesy Hermès.