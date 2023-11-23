Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023: Where can you watch the last race of the season?

With the conclusion of the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 on November 19, the Formula 1 calendar for 2023 has come down to the final race for the season. Moving to the Middle East, the action now lands in Abu Dhabi where the drivers will take the track one last time this year. Before we look at the schedule for the races, however, let us quickly give you an overview of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

Held for the first time in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the race was contested at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island near Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The track is around 5.3 kilometres long and has often played host to day-night races. Lewis Hamilton, the legendary British F1 driver, remains the most successful driver at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with five titles. Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, on the other hand, share the honour for the most race wins at the Yas Marina Circuit with six titles each.

Coming to the 2023 season, Dutch F1 driver Max Verstappen sealed the F1 World Championship title at the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 at the start of October. At the end of the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023, Verstappen held an unassailable 276-point lead over fellow Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez. Even though the winner of the title has long been decided, it was only in Las Vegas that Perez secured his second spot in the championship, taking a 41-point lead over third-placed Hamilton. Since a maximum of 26 points are available at Abu Dhabi, there’s no way in which the Briton can overtake Perez in the upcoming weekend.

Similarly, Red Bull Racing sealed the F1 Constructors’ Championship for 2023 with Verstappen’s victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on September 24. However, two other big-shot constructor teams, Ferrari and Mercedes, will be vying for a second-place finish on the Constructors’ Ranking in Abu Dhabi.

Now that you have been brought to pace with the current status of the 2023 F1 championship, let us take you through everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023’s schedule and where you can watch the race.

A closer look at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 schedule

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule kick-starts with the Practice 1 race on Friday, November 24 (3:00 PM IST). The hour-long practice race will be followed by the Practice 2 race later that day (6:30 PM IST).

On Saturday, November 25, the drivers will roll out their vehicles on the track for the Practice 3 race (4:00 PM IST). Following the conclusion of the Practice 3 race, the Qualifying event for the main race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will start later in the evening (7:30 PM IST). The results of the Qualifying race will set the grid for the main event.

The final race for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 will take place on Sunday, November 26 (6:30 PM IST).

Where can you watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023?

Apart from those planning to buy tickets to witness the match in person, Formula 1 fans can live-stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 on F1 TV. Those who have the F1 TV Pro plan subscription can watch the race live, complete with access to onboard cameras, in real-time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where is the F1 race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 will be contested at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island near Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

– Are F1 tickets available for 2023?

The tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, the final race of the F1 calendar for this year, are available on www.abudhabigp.com which also offers tickets for the after-race concert.