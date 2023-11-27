All Details: Lifestyle Asia India x Love,Indus’ festive giveaway

facebook
27 Nov 2023 03:58 PM

Chirrag Guha

This festive season, Lifestyle Asia India brings to you a meticulously curated giveaway in collaboration with contemporary beauty brand Love, Indus to pamper your skin and prep your face in time for the celebrations.

Love, Indus’ product offerings are rich concoctions of natural ingredients and hidden minerals found across regions of India like Darjeeling and Punjab. Reinventing and revitalising local ingredients like antioxidant-rich tea and golden mustard blossoms with futuristic technology, Love, Indus is built on the natural goodness and the opulence of lost Indian ingredients, married with the use of scientific methods.

The thoughtful hampers offered in our giveaway are designed to elevate your skincare routine with Love, Indus’s exclusive products. Celebrate the festivities with the touch of India’s regional goodness, and experience futuristic skincare curated with transformative tech from New York. Follow the steps mentioned below and test your luck! Don’t miss out on this exciting offer, to win the perfect gift for healthy skin all season long.

The curated products you can win:

Amrutini Precious Potion

This protein-rich moisturiser blends rare ingredients like golden Muga silk and Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial tea. Experience the power of biotransformation to revitalise your skin. A product created exclusively to strengthen and repair your skin.

Amrutini True Brew

The True Brew Transforming Serum, a silky nectar, fuses botanicals like golden Muga silk and Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial tea. With biotransformation, it lovingly heals, restores, and strengthens your skin. The one-step solution to firm and revitalised skin.

Follow the steps mentioned below to participate:

  1. Follow @lifestyleasiaindia & @lsa.arena for updates on giveaways and hampers
  2. Follow @loveindus for their exciting updates
  3. Tag 3 friends with whom you would want to share these products.

Note:

The profile should be valid as the brand will review the same.

Do not tag on stories.

Contest ends on 27th November

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Love, Indus.

Part wild child and part philosopher with a veritable streak of whimsy, Chirrag is a lover of all things luxe. When he’s not home bartending, he’s possibly dabbling in his other passion; modeling. His daily activities include daydreaming about living in a quaint village in Japan, searching for undiscovered films and music, or simply sitting by a window reading, Americano in hand.

