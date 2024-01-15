Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale: Don’t Miss Out on Massive Discounts

Celebrate India’s 75th Republic Day with a shopping experience like no other. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale ushers in this new year with substantial savings on smartphones, electronics, beauty and grocery products and much more.

This sale is now live, offering fantastic discounts of up to 40 per cent on mobiles and accessories with smartphones starting from just INR 5499, and 5G smartphones from INR 8999, along with unbelievable deals on your favourite brands. You can also get 70 per cent off on home, kitchen and outdoor products and a minimum of 65 per cent off on TVs and various appliances, making it easy to give your space a fresh look without breaking the bank.

Find great opening deals, exclusive offers at 8 pm, options under INR 999, budget-friendly price crash deals, cashback rewards, Amazon combos, and be sure not to miss Sample Mania (see full details below). As you check out the discounts and special offers, we’ve scouted the best deals just for you. This sale offers more than just saving money; it’s a chance to complete your wish list and grab some excellent offers.

The highly anticipated Amazon Great Republic Day Sale already started on 13 January 2024 and will continue through 18 January 2024. Amazon Prime members got a 12-hour head start with access beginning at midnight on 13 January. For non-Prime members, the sale went live at 12 PM on the same day.

Amazon Prime members not only enjoy the advantage of early access but also get several additional perks, including expedited delivery options such as one-day, two-day and same-day delivery. If you haven’t thought about it yet, now is a great time to consider getting an Amazon Prime membership.

Sample Mania offer

True to its name, the Sample Mania offer lets you explore samples of specific products before committing to a purchase. Normally priced at INR 99, during the Great Republic Day Sale, you can grab these samples for just INR 1.00.

Join Prime To Avail Samples at INR 1

Check the exclusive offers and discounts here

Smartphones and accessories

Grab steal-worthy discounts of up to 40 per cent on the latest mobile launches from brands like Samsung, Apple, Oppo, OnePlus and Xiaomi. Additionally, you can get the best deals available on accessories like selfie sticks, power banks and wireless chargers from popular brands at exclusive prices.

Electronics

Enhance your home entertainment setup with fantastic discounts on TVs and electronics during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024. Benefit from exchange offers and convenient no-cost EMI options on popular TV brands such as Redmi, Samsung, Sony, LG and more. Enjoy the assurance of guaranteed product authenticity and genuine warranties, all while having multiple payment options.

You can also get unbeatable prices on laptops, headsets, smartwatches and Alexa devices and save significantly on a variety of tech essentials.

Appliances

Explore incredible deals on a range of home and kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024. Find quality options at irresistible prices, including refrigerators, washer-dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, air fryers and induction cooktops. Elevate your living space with must-have appliances like smart air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and water purifiers – all available at incredible discounts.

Beauty and Grooming

Explore the world of beauty and grooming products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Find top-notch options at amazing prices, including makeup brush sets, skincare sets, hair care products, fragrances and lipsticks from the best brands at incredible discounts. Elevate your beauty routine with these premium products without breaking the bank.

Home and Kitchen

Transform your living space into a haven of comfort and sophistication with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024. This sale brings you unbeatable deals on exclusive home essentials from kitchenware, dinner sets, cozy comforters, to office chairs, stylish planters, and wooden floor lamps. Elevate your surroundings with these premium items, all available at irresistible discounts during this special sale.

Grocery items

Get ready to stock up your pantry with incredible deals on grocery essentials during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024. From protein essentials and instant coffee to wholesome trail mix, find everything you need for your kitchen at unbeatable prices, elevating your grocery shopping experience with savings and convenience.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero Image Credit: Amazon India/ Facebook and Featured Image Credit: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is early access available for the Amazon Great Republic Sale?

Yes, early access is available for the Amazon sale. The sale event kicked off on 13 January at midnight for Amazon Prime subscribers who can enjoy exclusive early access to the upcoming sale, similar to other sale events hosted by Amazon.

– Is COD available for the Amazon sale?

Certainly, during the sale period, Amazon provides various convenient options for customers, including free home delivery and the option to pay on delivery (COD). Additionally, prime customers can take advantage of one-day, two-day and same-day delivery and enjoy free delivery services during the sale.

– Is no-cost EMI available for the Amazon sale?

Absolutely! In addition to the exciting sale discounts, Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options with the Amazon ICICI Credit Card, along with various other financial services. Additionally, customers can enjoy an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards or when opting for EMI transactions. Other financial services such as ICICI bank cards, HDFC bank cards, Bajaj Finserv, etc., also offer special offers and cashback.