Ananta Hotels & Resorts and BurdaLuxury team up for the first Soul Festival in Udaipur

Imitating a little drumroll as we introduce you to the one-of-a-kind, Soul Festival. A three-day immersive experience curated by BurdaLuxury brands, in collaboration with Ananta Hotels & Resorts in March 2023.

Ananta Hotels & Resorts and BurdaLuxury team up for the first edition of Soul Festival:

Ananta Hotels & Resorts, India’s luxury hospitality brand and BurdaLuxury, Asia’s leading media company, along with experiential marketing firm, The Envelop, come together for the first-ever edition of the ‘Soul Festival’. The three-day festival is an exclusive, invites-only event that will be held at The Ananta, Udaipur from 3rd to 5th March, 2023. A cautiously curated event that brings together like-minded people for an immersive and ‘soul-stirring’ experience at Ananta, Soul Festival will showcase the best of music, art, food, and wellness in its course of three days.

The event will be curated by BurdaLuxury’s brands, Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, and Architecture + Design. The first of its kind, Soul Festival, curated by the brands that understand and implement luxury in different walks of life, is an event set to change the narrative, in both hospitality and luxury spaces by offering experiences in the form of live performances, wellness programs and interactive brand engagement spaces, all under one roof. The exclusive guestlist will feature a diverse mix of designers, artists, influencers, and celebrities from around the country.

Why ‘Soul Festival’?

Serene, peaceful and luxurious… these are words that come to mind when one thinks of things that stir their souls. For some it’s music, for some, art. The Soul Festival brings all these soulful experiences under one roof, offering luxury and rejuvenation in the form of music, art, food, and wellness.

Soul Festival, in its course of three days will have curated experiences, right from book reading sessions, yoga sessions, art classes to live performances. A weekend filled with fun and company that de-stresses you from your hectic lives and resuscitates your soul.

Talking about the maiden collaboration between Ananta and BurdaLuxury, Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury shared, “We are very excited about this collaboration with Ananta Group of Hotels. With our brands specialising in luxury and travel, I am confident that our first-ever Soul Festival will bring a new perspective to unique experiences within the luxury industry. With our flagship brands—Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, and Architecture+Design—partnering to bring this event to life, I look forward to seeing how this event will bring people together for a unique, one-of-a-kind experience.”

What makes Ananta the perfect spot for the Soul Festival, Mukund Goyal, Chairman, Ananta Group of Hotels explains, “‘Ananta’ means never ending. This is the vision I had while establishing our first property. Soul Festival is a gateway to Ananta’s future.”