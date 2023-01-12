Auto Expo 2023: Guide to beating the traffic from 12-18 Jan in Delhi and Greater Noida

One of the most-anticipated auto shows of the year, the Auto Expo 2023 India is back after a hiatus of three years due to the pandemic. We get you all the details.

The event has been organised between 11-18 January at two different venues —Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and Auto Expo Motor Show in Greater Noida. The Auto Expo Vehicles 2023 show will be held at the Greater Noida venue from 13-18 January and Auto Expo Component 2023 show will take place at the New Delhi venue from 12-15 January. In the wake of large crowds visiting both of these venues, traffic congestion is expected in and around Greater Noida.

Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory to deal with the heavy footfalls expected this week as the Auto Expo is back after three years. Here is a complete guide to preparing for your vehicle movement for the duration of the Auto Expo 2023.

Auto Expo 2023: How to beat the traffic

Auto Expo 2023 Delhi: Important pointers for the participants

Visitors possessing passes issued by the Expo Mart will take designated gates to enter the venue. There is a special parking arrangement for VIP/VVIP vehicles.

As a special measure, Noida Traffic Police has disallowed heavy vehicles around the Expo Mart in Greater Noida

Auto Expo 2023 Greater Noida: How o reach the venue

Vehicles entering through Chilla/DND Marg are advised to go via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and through Galgotia Cut/Expo Mart Golchakkar and use the designated parking lot at Bada Golchakkar and take the shuttles provided by the Expo Mart to reach the venue.

Participants coming through Ghaziabad NH 24 are advised to take the Kisan Chowk Bisrakh, Surajpur, LG Golchakkar, Sharda Golchakkar and park their vehicles at the Bada Golchakkar area before taking the allotted shuttle to the venue.

Those coming from Agra and Mathura through Yamuna Expressway should reach the Zero Point and take the Galgotia Cut to Expo Mart Golchakkar and reach the parking lot at the Bada Golchakkar.

Traffic coming through Peripheral Expressway can take the Sirsa Gol Chakkar, Kasba Kasna, Honda CL Chowk, P-3 Gol Chakkar, IFS Villa Gol Chakkar, Expo Mark Gol Chakkar to Bada Gol Chakkar parking.

In case of higher density of traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway vehicles are advised to take an alternate route from Expo Mart to Sirsa Golchakkar to Peripheral Expressway.

To beat the heavy congestion of traffic on Expo Mart Golchakkar, one can take the Hindon Cut through the service road and proceed through Sanskriti Mantralaya threeway junction via Pusta Road to the Accurate Institute threeway junction leading to Bada Golchakkar parking lot.

To return from the venue towards Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic is redirected to the Accurate Institute threeway junction before taking the Hindon Cut using the service road and Safipur Underpass to reach the expressway,

An alternate route given for the traffic going towards Stellar Gymkhana can move towards Ansal Plaza via the service lane and Expo Mart Golchakkar to underpass via the service lane.

Auto Expo: Timings and ticket prices

Timings

January 11 and 12 are reserved only for the media. The expo will open to businesses on January 13 and the timings will be from 11 am to 7 pm.

For the general public, the expo will be open from 14-18 January. The expo is slated to open at 11 am but the closing timings are different for each day.

It will close at 8 pm on 14-15 January, 7 pm on 16-17 January and 6 pm on its last day, which is 18 January.

Ticket price

Online ticket booking is available for the expo. There are varied prices for each day that the expo is open to the public ranging from INR 350 to INR 750.

Tiago.ev ⚡ Moving India forward at Auto Expo 2023. With an aim to attain zero net carbon emissions by 2040, we are spearheading this mission on the back of our 3-Gen EV architecture strategy. pic.twitter.com/yqJdc4wGjP — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) January 11, 2023

Unveiled at #AutoExpo2023, #KiaEV9 features a futuristic minimalist dashboard with a twin-screen infotainment layout and a spoke-less flat-bottom steering wheel pic.twitter.com/SV2BIffeM5 — Auto Expo – The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023

What to expect

The event will is expecting participation from over 114 industry stakeholders. 48 new launches from different auto manufacturers are expected including an interactive virtual multiverse by Maruti Suzuki.

