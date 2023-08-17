Celebrate Parsi New Year at Karan Johar’s restaurant Neuma with a menu by Chef Viraf

Karan Johar’s charming love child in the hospitality industry, Neuma in Mumbai, announces a new culinary expedition, “The Modernist Parsi Pop-Up”. Curated by the talented chef Viraf Patel, whose Parsi heritage only adds to his expertise on the table, the event arrives just in time for the Parsi New Year.

The event sees a marriage between rich Parsi culinary heritage and contemporary European flair, and what better canvas to paint this fusion of colours and flavour than the archaic beauty of Neuma, renowned for its culinary innovation? The bungalow known for its rustic charm and beautiful setup doubles over as the perfect backdrop for the Parsi culinary journey with “The Modernist Parsi Pop-Up”.

“The Modernist Parsi Pop-up’ is a testament to our commitment to redefining gastronomic experiences. This collaboration with Chef Viraf Patel celebrates the cherished Parsi traditions while embracing the innovation that defines Neuma. Join us as we weave a symphony of flavours and create memories that linger long after the last bite.” Gaurav Batra, Neuma’s brand head believes. The collaboration is highly anticipated for the wonderous dining experience and gastronomic wonders it brings to fruition with Chef Viraf’s unique passion for the culinary arts and bringing together his European cooking technique mastery and the cuisine of his traditions.

“Being a Parsi, my connection to my culinary roots runs deep. The ‘Modernist Parsi Pop-up’ is a labour of love, a manifestation of my devotion to the rich flavours of my upbringing. By blending the intricate Parsi cuisine with contemporary European techniques, I aim to offer an unforgettable gastronomic experience that pays homage to tradition while embracing the present.”, vows Chef Viraf Patel with a curated menu to stand testimony to this culinary delight.

The menu is a delightful surprise that brings to you modern classics with contemporary twists, appealing to both modern and traditional tastebuds alike. Ranging from coastal delights like the Tempura Bombay Duck to the gooey richness of Yoghurt Semifreddo, embodying the Parsi sweet after a meal. And of course, the Parthian Pulled Lamb, honouring Parsi roots with its flavourful depth. The Bharuchi Akoori on Sourdough Toast is a treat to savour with every bite. The meal would be incomplete without the Assorted lentil ‘Dhansak’ a nostalgic classic, while the Kheema Papeta comes with its contemporary take. A meal fit for Parsi monarchs at the talented and trusted hands of the creator Chef Viraf himself.

Celebrate this Parsi New Year with timeless beauty and the richness of flavour at Neuma, and let culinary artistry and the rebirth of tradition take centerstage.

All Pictures: Courtesy @neumaindia