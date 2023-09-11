facebook
Choose Black For White to Elevate your Smile with Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal toothpaste
11 Sep 2023 04:20 PM

Choose Black For White to Elevate your Smile with Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal toothpaste

Analita Seth
Managing Editor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has effortlessly captured attention on numerous occasions – whether it’s for a movie promotion, a glamorous event, or simply a casual hangout with friends. A quick scroll through her candid moments on social media or paparazzi snapshots reveals her undeniable penchant for the timeless elegance of black. From her clothing choices to accessories and overall aesthetics, black has become an integral part of her signature style.

You Can Never Go Wrong With Black:

Dabur

However, Akansha’s affinity for black doesn’t stop at fashion. It extends to her daily life choices, and most recently, she revealed that even the secret behind her million-dollar smile is tinged with black.

Yes, you heard it right. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s commitment to black goes beyond her wardrobe. It’s also part of her oral care. Her chosen ally? The Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal Toothpaste. A simple yet effective swirl of this toothpaste, used twice a day, promises shinier and whiter teeth, instilling the confidence to flash a radiant smile just like the actor. 

 

Akansha demonstrates how black brings out the best of her with clothes and accessories and even with the Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal Toothpaste, the product that is black gives you whiter teeth and you will see a visible difference after just seven days of use. 

Dabur

Crafted with natural ingredients, the Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal Toothpaste avoids artificial additives, synthetic flavours, and harsh chemicals. The activated charcoal gently removes stains and whitens teeth, revitalising your smile’s natural brilliance without the abrasive effects of traditional whitening agents.

So, if you’re seeking a routine that not only enhances your oral health but also aligns with sustainability and natural choices, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor strongly recommends the Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal Toothpaste. Because when it comes to your teeth, why not embrace the philosophy of “Choosing Black For White” too?

 

Analita Seth has previously worked as an entertainment journalist with Filmfare. When off duty, she's either binging on some true crime documentary, exploring new eateries around town, day-dreaming about travelling to cities on her bucketlist or scrolling through make-up tutorials on social media.

 
