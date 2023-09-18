Unlocking the world of colours and geometry: Freedom Tree’s arrival in Bandra

Freedom Tree unveiled their new home nestled in Palli Hill, just a stone’s throw from Carter Road. This color consulting studio and luxury home décor brand rekindles its neighborhood charm by relaunching its chic Bandra home, coinciding with the introduction of its Mansara collection.

The brand’s latest addition to its chain of delightful home stores coincides with the debut of its newest collection, Mansara, which pays homage to the geometries of the universe through an architectural-inspired home collection. This new neighborhood store sets the stage for a vibrant design experience, showcasing both new collections and beloved classics for their patrons to relish.

Freedom Tree’s reimagined haven in the vibrant neighbourhood of Bandra is an urban oasis that marries contemporary chic with the timeless warmth that is synonymous with the brand. This store offers an exquisite fusion of the past and present,, as new collections seamlessly intermingle with beloved classics under the colourful décor of the brand, offering a shopping experience that’s a treat in itself. Freedom Tree has taken great care to preserve the store’s heritage while infusing it with a fresh perspective in its new Mumbai home.

The store relaunch also sees the Mansara collection, the brand’s latest line of work being introduced synonymously. Derived from the Sanskrit word that translates to “essence of measurement,” Mansara is an ode to ancient architectural design principles. Incorporating mathematics and geometry through architecture, the collection formulates abstract intersections through the use of simple shapes and motifs. It aims to encapsulate man’s fascination with the cosmos and its significance through design that adheres to the concepts of measurement and proportion inherent in our universe. From hand-carved and hand-painted furniture that blends primitive and retro fluid styling to a range of essentials based on geometries, Freedom Tree’s Festive/Fall collection of the year, offers a selection of gifts for every occasion and personality. And what other place to find the perfect home essential than the new Freedom Tree store?

The brand’s Bandra store is not just a place of commerce but a celebration of creativity, culture and art. Capturing the essence of the neighbourhood in its colourful marriage of tradition and modernity, Freedom Tree continues to not just be a cherished part of Mumbai’s vibrant tapestry, but a bright addition to every home.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Freedom Tree