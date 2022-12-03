Come and see culture happen at the All You Can Street pop-up this weekend

It’s time to let loose and witness a plethora of artists setting the stage on fire and several brands dominating the fashion scene right under one roof, courtesy of the All You Can Street three-day pop-up in Delhi this weekend.

As the tailored fits get replaced by streetwear styles and the sneaker culture is on top of its game, it’s time to witness all of this come alive right under one roof. After a successful run in Mumbai and Ahemdabad, Abhishek Gandhi’s cultural event, All You Can Street is all set to mark yet another episode of fun-filled fashion and groovy music in Delhi from the 2nd of December to the 4th of December at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram. Taking both homegrown as well international brands into account, the pop-up is nothing short of a fashion feast for all style enthusiasts.

Apart from offering a visual treat to the sneakerheads and fashion fanatics, All You Can Street brings together a trail of electronic and hip-hop artists to set the mood for those three days. Artists like Yashraj, MC Altaf, Kunal Singh Chhabra, Dhruv Rajpal, Lush Lata, and several more will be there to take the event a notch higher. So, furthermore, in order to catch a rare glimpse of the journey of All You Can Street we decided to catch up with the man himself, the founder Abhishek Gandhi, and have an exclusive chat about how streetwear style is dominating the fashion scene nowadays.

In conversation with the founder of All You Can Street, Abhishek Gandhi

Drawing from the experience of three successful events, what do you think is GenZ looking for in fashion?

Because of social media, everyone is trying to see what other people are doing, but the way we kind of get over this and the way around this is basically, finding something that exists on the internet and people have been sharing on social media but isn’t very popular but just putting more and more into GenZ crowd. So essentially, you’re not giving them what they are asking for which is increasing the demand in a way. You’re basically making them what something by giving them something. With AYCS we look to get brands that are popular, some are upcoming and new, and some of them already have an audience set. We make sure we pick the best of what these brands and doing and push that and make them think about what they want or what these brands have to offer.

Why do you think streetwear is taking over tailored fits?

I think streetwear is a very casual way of dressing. There aren’t many technicalities. It’s simple if the T-shirt is too big for you, that’s how it is. It’s an oversized fit. There are no limitations to it, you can wear whatever you want, whenever you want, however you want and like it. There are no rules where you can’t wear a certain thing over another, like in a 3-piece suit, where you have to wear a shirt, vest, and jacket. But when it comes to streetwear you can put anything together, anyhow. As a man, you can wear a skirt and still pull it off. That’s streetwear, and that’s how it is taking over as there are no limitations or restrictions. It’s very easygoing and flowy.

What was your aim when you kickstarted this venture?

The aim was to become the enablers in the country to be the biggest platform of culture and be a space where people find the newest and most classic things on All You Can Street. Basically to provide a platform to these brands, artists, art, and culture and put that on the forefront and to let people know that the culture exists in this format and it’s never-ending.

What is the aesthetic that you personally bend towards?

The aesthetic is very casual and laid back but I also like to put some effort into it so I’ll pull out something oversized or some denim from any homegrown brand. I’d probably get a fitted T-shirt and put a shirt on it and that’s the look I’d go for. I’d button up the shirt or maybe I’d leave it open. So for me, the aesthetic is like a Sunday brunch but with lightful pants.

Since the sneaker culture is making headlines nowadays, so tell us what can sneaker heads expect at All you can Street.

We can expect a bunch of sneakers and resellers coming together, a lot of sneakerheads wearing some of the best sneakers and showing up. Since it’s something that is so much in trend and people are loving right now, you will see it at All You Can Street regardless. People come to AYCS dressed the best! That’s how we have “all you can drip” and the best-dressed competition in 2021 Dec in our first edition we gave out trophies to people who were best dressed and that’s what we in to do.

All You Can Street motto states ‘Come and See Culture Happen’, please elaborate on that.

We feel like the way culture is being communicated to the audience in this country is not in the right way. It’s very misleading and hype-driven. The term “hypebeast” is given to anybody who buys a pair of sneakers or is into fashion. It’s not the right term. We want to teach people to come and see culture happen at AYCS, in various and different ways. These different ways are how we branch out through music with different artists, dance performances, flash mobs, doodle walls, and everything lifestyle related. Basically bring these different communities together, who are into fashion, sneakers, visual arts, food & drinks, and putting them under one roof and calling that culture. That’s where we stand by what we say which is ‘Come and see culture happen’ because everything here is culture.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy All You Can Street.