30 Best Bars in India: Delhi’s ‘Sidecar’ bags the top spot in the most coveted list

India’s independent bar awards and ranking platform, 30 Best Bars India is the one place where you’ll find the perfect curation of the best bars in the country. Connoisseurs of beverages and true aficionados of bars come together to present a spectacular display of nightlife, a heady mix of cocktails and more. 30 Best Bars India unveiled the list of the best bars in the country and Delhi’s Sidecar took the crown.

Headlining the event, Sidecar earned the top spot in the list of 30 Best Bars in India for 2022. Nestled in the posh locality of Delhi’s Greater Kailash, Sidecar was also placed at no. 14 and no. 26 in Asia and World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2022.

Looking at some of the best bars in India

Sidecar was followed by Bengaluru’s Copitas which is located in the Four Seasons Hotel in the IT city. The no. 3 spot was taken by Home Delhi, followed by Lair in the fourth spot and the fifth on the list was The Bombay Canteen.

The event which was attended by the who’s and who aims at recognising the best of Indian bars and bartending talent so that they gain a foothold in the market overseas as well. Apart from naming the best bars, it also had a few other awards tucked up its sleeve and the most unique one was titled – Best Work in Sustainability. Looking at how the world is experiencing a host of environmental issues, sustainability becomes even more vital. This award was jointly won by Cobbler Crew and Malaka Spice, located in Pune.

A few more awards that went out for the night were as follows.

People’s Choice Best Bar 2022: Elephant and Co. Pune

People’s Choice Award for Best Microbrewery/Taproom: Toit, Pune

Timeless Bar 2022: Toto’s Garage, Mumbai

Best Bar Design: The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

Best Hotel Bar 2022: Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru

Best Microbrewery/Taproom 2022: Brewdog, Gurugram

Best Bartender 2022: Santanu Chanda, Home, New Delhi

Best Bar Team 2022: Home, New Delhi

Best Restaurant Bar 2022: Comorin, Gurugram

Hero Image: Courtesy sidecar/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy thebombaycanteen/Instagram