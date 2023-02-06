The world’s top jets will soar through Bengaluru skies for Aero Show 2023

Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore is set to host a jaw-dropping display of planes for the 14th time – in honour of Aero India 2023. The popular biannual aviation show – the largest in Asia – will feature both international and domestic exhibitors and is set to take place from February 13-17. Here’s all about it.

F-21 and F-31 fighter jets by US defence major Lockheed Martin, F-35 stealth fighter jet of the US Air Force, B1 Bomber, French Rafale-M, LCA Tejas FOC, and more will be on display at the Yelahanka Air Force Station this February. The occasion? Aero India 2023 – the biennial airshow that brings together defence and aerospace industries from around the world. To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event will go on from February 13-17, with the last two being public days to witness the best jets in action.

Aero India 2023 will host over 731 exhibitors from around the world

The event sees participation from global leaders, investors, and aviation enthusiasts – promoting exchange of ideas and information – and has seen 13 successful runs since 1996. Through this time, it has bolstered the domestic aviation industry. This year is no different with it furthering the cause of Make In India, as per a report by Mint. The Department of Defence Production, Government of India, took to Twitter earlier this year to make the announcement, stating the dates and other details.

As per the official website, this year’s edition will feature over 731 exhibitors. This is a step up from 2021, when 540 exhibitors from over 55 countries participated. The exact list of participating countries hasn’t been revealed – however France and USA are believed to be two of them. In fact, as per a report by The Hindu, US aerospace company Lockheed Martin will spotlight its most innovative fleet to the Indian Armed Forces during this time – C-130J transport, MH-60R Romeo Multi Mission Helicopter, JAVELIN Weapon System, and a S-92 multirole helicopter. In the spotlight is their F-21 – fitted with the latest sensors and mission avionic systems that allow for effective responses during combat.

The wait is over! #AeroIndia2023

Visitor Registration / E-Tickets is live now!

Public day –16th & 17th Feb 2023

📌IAF, Station Bengaluru Don’t miss your chance to be a part of Asia’s biggest Air Show Register now ➡️ https://t.co/0bxRPEkSdU pic.twitter.com/jM620Q1QxN — Defence Production India (@DefProdnIndia) January 19, 2023

Another report by The Hindu adds that the star attraction is set to be all full-scale LCA Tejas aircraft which will be spotlighted at the India Pavilion. The single engine, light weight, agile, and multi-role supersonic fighter – which features a quadruplex digital fly-by-wire Flight Control System (FCS) – is designed for combat. It also hints at the growth of the local industry, with The Ministry Of Defence adding, “The India Pavilion will further showcase the growth of India in developing an ecosystem for Fixed Wing platform.” Additionally, there will be sections like Defence Space, New Technologies, UAV, and more – offering insights into the sector.

Manthan 2023 – an annual defence innovation event – will kick off on February 15 – bringing innovators, incubators, investors, MSMEs, and more from the world of defence and aerospace under one roof. Reportedly, it will feature several firsts – including the launch of challenges on Cyber Security, Memorandums of Understanding with investors and more. The aim? Innovation in the domestic industry. That aside, the five-day event will have two days dedicated to the general public. On February 16 and 17 – aviation enthusiasts can witness the best in the business conquer the skies from 9:30 am – 2:00 pm. Hours commence at 9:00 am and close at 6:00 pm. Tickets are priced at INR 2,500 for Indians and INR 4,123 for foreign nationals. Times of India reports that flight schedules of domestic carriers are set to change in lieu of the event, with operations suspended from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm and then 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm from February 8-17.

To book your tickets or for further information, head here.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Aero India 2023 Official Website