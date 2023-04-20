The best Akshaya Tritiya gold offers and what to buy online

As much as they are about vibrancy, making memories and celebrations with an unmatched fervour, Hindu festivals are equally enriched with prosperity and auspiciousness. Festivals like Dhanteras and Akshaya Tritiya, especially, are two such occasions that are believed to be the most auspicious with people buying real estate, vehicles and gold on these days like no other. It is the month of Baisakh which is known to harness the positive energies of Akshaya Tritiya. This year, it falls on 22 April, and you can make the most of it by utilising the offers and deals on gold that are currently going on at various online jewellery stores. After all, what you purchase on this day is believed to stay and grow more.

Also known as Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third lunar day in the month of Baisakh and is celebrated around the world by Hindus and Jains. It is considered an ideal day for buying and gifting gold or silver (in any form) and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. It is also said that every good deed done on this day comes back multifold, every investment proves beneficial and every new venture that is commenced brings fortune.

Adding to the effervescence of this day, various offline and online jewellery stores come up with attractive offers and discounts leaving everyone spoilt for choices. For instance, Tanishq is offering a 20 per cent discount on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery on its website currently. Similarly, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is giving a Golden Gift in terms of value equivalent to a 100-milligram gold coin and 250-milligram gold coin on different purchases.

While such Akshaya Tritiya gold offers are worth exploring for how they provide a wide range of options to choose from, we’ve selected a few items and curated a list, thereby simplifying the shopping process on this day for you.

Here are some of the best pieces you can buy online this Akshaya Tritiya