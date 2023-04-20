The best Akshaya Tritiya gold offers and what to buy online

As much as they are about vibrancy, making memories and celebrations with an unmatched fervour, Hindu festivals are equally enriched with prosperity and auspiciousness. Festivals like Dhanteras and Akshaya Tritiya, especially, are two such occasions that are believed to be the most auspicious with people buying real estate, vehicles and gold on these days like no other. It is the month of Baisakh which is known to harness the positive energies of Akshaya Tritiya. This year, it falls on 22 April, and you can make the most of it by utilising the offers and deals on gold that are currently going on at various online jewellery stores. After all, what you purchase on this day is believed to stay and grow more.
Also known as Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third lunar day in the month of Baisakh and is celebrated around the world by Hindus and Jains. It is considered an ideal day for buying and gifting gold or silver (in any form) and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. It is also said that every good deed done on this day comes back multifold, every investment proves beneficial and every new venture that is commenced brings fortune.
Adding to the effervescence of this day, various offline and online jewellery stores come up with attractive offers and discounts leaving everyone spoilt for choices. For instance, Tanishq is offering a 20 per cent discount on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery on its website currently. Similarly, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is giving a Golden Gift in terms of value equivalent to a 100-milligram gold coin and 250-milligram gold coin on different purchases.
While such Akshaya Tritiya gold offers are worth exploring for how they provide a wide range of options to choose from, we’ve selected a few items and curated a list, thereby simplifying the shopping process on this day for you.
Here are some of the best pieces you can buy online this Akshaya Tritiya
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tanishq Gold Coin
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds Gold Bar
- Tanishq Leafy Radiance Diamond Bangle
- Malabar Gold Necklace
- Melorra Glam Gloria Gold Earrings
- Candere by Kalyan Jewellers Men Gold Chain
- GIVA 999 Pure Silver Coin
- Tanishq Shimmering Gold Necklace Set
- Candere by Kalyan Jewellers Gold Tushi Bangle
- Malabar Gold Earrings
1 /10
A gold coin makes for one of the best gold purchases on any occasion, be it Dhanteras or Akshaya Tritiya. Starting from one gram and going up to 100 grams, there are a lot of options available for you to choose from as per your budget. For instance, featuring Lakshmi motif and crafted in 24 carat yellow gold, this five-gram gold coin can make for a great choice. While its tail side has the brand logo, gold purity and weight engraved on it, the coin has a plain rim and serrated edge.
Just like a gold coin, a gold bar also makes for a great investment. Available in different weights catering to all budgets, you can buy a gold bar this Akshaya Tritiya as well. And this 24-carat yellow gold bar weighing 10 grams and featuring a rose motif would be an ideal purchase.
If diamonds appeal to your jewellery aesthetics more than gold, you can also opt for a gold and diamond bangle or a bangle set this Akshaya Tritiya. Crafted in 18 carat yellow gold, this bangle features a touch of exquisiteness in the form of leaf-shaped diamonds set in a row. If you swear by minimalism, this piece should definitely be on your wish list.
4 /10
If you’ve been looking to buy a gold necklace, drop everything and check out this stunning piece by Malabar Gold and Diamonds. It’s designed in 22 carat yellow gold and is also BIS Hallmark certified. Its close-to-neck setting and intricate craftsmanship is sure to elevate your ethnic look perfectly.
If you’re always looking for yet another reason to add a gold piece to your jewellery trove, Akshaya Tritiya is just the right occasion to do so. Designed in 18 carat gold with a weight of 7.7 grams, these hoops would make for a great addition to your existing collection. They’re dainty and can be styled with different pieces easily.
BIS Hallmark certified and designed in 18 carat yellow gold is this twisted chain for men by Candere. From the troves of Kalyan Jewellers, this chain is perfect for any man who has taste for such minimalistic and simplistic pieces. If not for wearing purposes, you can also buy it as an investment for your future.
If you don’t want to purchase gold or spend too much, you can still reap in the auspiciousness of this occasion by opting for a silver coin. Much like gold coins, silver coins are also available in different weights spanning all budgets. This 20-gram silver coin by GIVA features a Radha-Krishna design on one side and the brand logo, purity and weight on the other.
Designed in a Bengali kolka pattern is this necklace and earring set that’s crafted in 22 carat yellow gold. A perfect pick for your own collection or as a wedding gift, this gold set will ensure all eyes are on you. It’s the perfect blend of flamboyance and understated elegance that is sure to amp up all your festive looks to the tee.
Yet another bangle design that’ll swoon you with its subtle opulence is this 22 carat stunner by Candere. A 4.39-gram piece featuring a slip-on closure as the cynosure of its design, this simplistic gold bangle makes for a great pick for Akshaya Tritiya 2023. Whether you choose to buy a single bangle or go for a set of two, this will be perfect if you’re looking for an everyday piece to adorn your wrist.
10 /10
This pair of everyday earrings fashioned in a subtle and understated aesthetic is opulent in every way too. It is made of 22 carat yellow gold and also encrusted with other stones. Its drop-like shape lends the design a distinctive edge and it is sure to look absolutely gorgeous on everyone.
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Zlataky/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Akshaya Tritiya falls on 22 April 2023 this year, and the auspicious time to buy gold is from 7:49 am to 5:52 am on 23 April 2023.
Answer: You can buy jewellery, gold coins, gold bars or even silver coins on Akshaya Tritiya. You can also invest in real estate or Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs).