All You Can Street: Be a part of this exciting fashion expo happening in Mumbai

The world of style and glamour is not just confined to the traditional forms anymore and the fashion landscape in India is continually developing into something better. To celebrate the rapid growth and evolvement of fashion, All You Can Street (AYCS), a progressive platform for fashion and culture, is bringing several brands to the forefront by hosting experiential events at Jio World Convention Centre.

The event is a celebration of the progress that the fashion world has made in terms of vision for premium quality garments, original and unique styles, and fashion geniuses slowly and steadily embracing the Indian heritage while also caring for the planet. Homegrown brands are expanding their work in a manner that they are able to embrace inclusivity, dynamism, and craftsmanship. And All You Can Street (AYCS) will be honouring all these efforts with their event happening soon.

“This time, it’s cooler and bigger with 55,000 sq. ft capacity as compared to last year’s 38,000 sq. ft. and we’re onboarding about 50 uber cool brands for this event”, shares Abhishek Gandhi, co-founder of AYCS.

Here’s what you can look forward to at All You Can Street

The event will take place on 23, 24 and 25 June at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. All You Can Street will house several homegrown labels under one roof to celebrate the world of extraordinary fashion. 50 homegrown brands from the country will be a part of the impressive lineup. AYCS aims at delivering a culture and a vibe, in addition to showcasing fashion labels like Bluorng, Kilogram and many more.

What else can you expect at the AYSC event

The lineup includes a runway show from brands including Roch Studio, Collect Lurid and Esse, and dance performances. You can also take part in activities like fluid art, nail art and panel discussions. All You Can Street has also organised an origami flower installation, a basketball court, music artists and a VIP area done by Hennessey in a designated area at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Where can you buy the tickets

Tickets will be available a few days before the event. Anyone who purchases the VIP tickets will get unlimited access to alcohol and F&B for a day at USD 30.41 (INR 2,500).

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy AYCS