Amazon Diwali Sale: Kickstart your pre-festive shopping with incredible deals

With the festive season almost upon us, it’s time to get your shopping carts ready with goodies for family and friends. As the Amazon Diwali Sale inches closer, savvy shoppers are excited as it’s never too early to start planning and preparing.

From electronics and home decor to fashion and personal care, there’s something for everyone on the e-commerce site. As we give you a sneak peek into what to expect during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Diwali Sale, you can start the shopping spree prematurely and load up your cart with these fantastic products at huge discounts.

All you need to know about the Amazon Diwali Sale

The much-awaited Amazon Diwali Sale is an annual event dedicated to the spirit of the festival of lights. This grand sale is a favourite among shoppers, especially Amazon Prime members, as they get to enjoy early access. It is set to kick off on 8 October 2023, with exclusive early access for Prime members starting at midnight on 7 October 2023.

Additionally, there will be extra discounts across product categories and free delivery on all orders during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Diwali Sale for members. If you haven’t already considered it, now might be a great opportunity to consider an Amazon Prime membership.

Best deals to avail at the Amazon Diwali Sale

Experience the thrill of unbeatable discounts and incredible deals in the Amazon Diwali Sale! Shop across a wide range of products, from electronics to fashion, and kickstart your pre-Diwali celebrations with savings galore. Thus, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your gadgets, refresh your wardrobe, or give your home a festive makeover.

Upcoming offers

Explore the Wheel of Rewards, Grand Opening Deals, and Deals Under 999, or seize the evening with 8pm Deals during the upcoming online shopping festival. A sneak peek into the upcoming deals also has Price Cash Store for value-packed surprises and pocket-friendly options. With such a wide selection of deals, everyone, regardless of their preferences, will take home something irresistible. And with the Kickstarter Deals live already, you can shop great Indian festival prices before the sale.

SBI partnership for extra savings

Shoppers using SBI debit or credit cards can get an additional 10 per cent discount on their purchases during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This means enjoying extra savings on top of the already fantastic deals!

Exclusive benefits for Amazon Pay users

Prime members with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card are also in for a treat. With the privilege of 5 per cent cashback on their purchases, their Diwali shopping is set to get even more rewarding. Plus, if Amazon Prime members opt for Amazon Pay Gift Cards as the preferred payment method, extra discounts are applicable at the Great Indian Festival Sale.

No-Cost EMI option

For Amazon Prime members and shoppers eyeing substantial purchases, the Amazon Diwali Sale also extends a no-cost EMI option. This feature allows you to spread payments over time, interest-free, for easier access to high-value items.

Exchange offers up to INR 60,000

To further sweeten the deal, the Great Indian Festival sale introduces exchange offers of up to INR 60,000. Whether it’s upgrading to the latest smartphone or a high-end appliance, the option ensures you get more value for your money.

Check out the best pre-Diwali deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Mobiles and accessories

At the Amazon Diwali sale, you can grab steal-worthy discounts of up to 40 per cent on the latest mobile launches from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Additionally, you can get the best deals available on mobile accessories and headphones from popular brands like Boat, Fire-Boltt, Noise, and Zebronics starting at just INR 799.

For those interested in smartwatches, the range starts at an attractive INR 849, while computer accessories and other office products are available at astonishing prices starting from just INR 99. Furthermore, the convenient EMI options and exchange offers can enhance your shopping experience.

Amazon fashion

Get ready to elevate your style game and revamp your wardrobe with clothing and footwear from top brands at unbeatable discounts. Explore a wide range of fashion options, including men’s and women’s apparel from brands like Levi’s, Biba, Marks and Spencer, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Reebok, and more at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

With some of the best deals live already, add an oomph factor to your closet with the trendiest clothing options under INR 399 and footwear starting at just INR 299. Whether you’re looking for the latest trends or timeless classics, the Amazon Diwali sale has over 5 lakh styles to choose from.

Additionally, don’t forget to check out the Children’s Corner, where you can find stylish options starting at just INR 199.

Bags and accessories

Besides gadgets, clothing and footwear, you can discover an array of stylish bags and accessories, including jewellery, watches, and more starting at just INR 199. Brands like Skybags, American Tourister, Lavie, and Lino Perros offer travel-ready bags and handbags to cater to your needs.

And if you’re looking for watches, don’t miss the Titan and Fossil collection. The Amazon Diwali Sale also has an exquisite collection of fashion and silver jewellery starting at a striking 50 per cent off.

Beauty

Get ready to glam up your beauty routine before Diwali. Dive into the world of makeup and beauty products, starting at an unbelievable price of INR 99 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Discover everything you need for that perfect look, from makeup essentials to skincare, haircare, luxurious bath and shower items, and captivating perfumes.

With top-notch brands like L’Oreal, Lakme, Nivea, Maybelline, Plum and The Body Shop on offer, your beauty game is about to get a major upgrade with the Amazon Diwali Sale.

TVs and electronic appliances

Upgrade your entertainment experience with up to 70 per cent off on TVs and electronics at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale of 2023. Enjoy great discounts on your favourite brands like Redmi, Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Take advantage of exchange offers and convenient no-cost EMI options. Enjoy guaranteed product authenticity and genuine warranties, with multiple payment options.

That’s not all. Discover unbeatable prices on laptops, PCs, and smart devices, and keep an eye out for special offers on Alexa devices, refrigerators, and washing machines to save big.

Kitchen and household items

Get ready to transform your kitchen and home with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and get discounts of up to 70 per cent from top brands. Explore an array of kitchenware and appliances that’ll have you cooking up a storm. Not to mention, the home improvement items starting at just INR 79 are guaranteed to give your space a fresh new look.

Further, upgrade your space with home improvement items from brands like Pigeon, Ajanta, and Plantex, starting at INR 49. Plus, don’t miss out on the amazing deals on appliances, bedding, and furniture.

Miscellaneous deals

Enjoy great discounts of 50 per cent to 70 per cent on Amazon products, daily essentials, food items, books, and more.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is Amazon’s biggest sale?

Amazon’s flagship sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival, is one of the biggest online sales in India. This annual event offers customers amazing discounts, great deals, and offers on top categories of products, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more.

– When does the Diwali Sale start on Amazon?

The highly anticipated Amazon Diwali sale for 2023 is expected to kick off on 20 October and run through 24 October. However, the e-commerce site will launch its Amazon Great Indian Festival on 8 October 2023. To ensure you have the most accurate and up-to-date information on the start date and other details of the Diwali Sale, we recommend checking Amazon’s official website.

– Which is the best laptop under INR 60,000?

Amazon’s Diwali sale offers include a wide range of laptops under INR 60,000 from renowned brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus and more. These laptops are not only budget-friendly but also come with special Diwali discounts, sometimes up to 40 per cent. Some noteworthy laptops to get your hands on include the Asus Vivobook S 15 2022, Lenovo Ideapad S145, HP Pavilion 15, and Dell Inspiron 5000 Series.

– Which is the best smartphone under INR 15,000?

You can find several smartphone options under INR 15,000, especially during the Diwali offer on Amazon. Some popular choices include the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power, Realme Narzo 50i Prime, and Samsung Galaxy M33. These phones offer a combination of performance, camera capabilities, and battery life, making them excellent value for money.

– Can we get gadgets on no-cost EMI in the sale?

Yes, with the Amazon Diwali Offer, you can find gadgets available on no-cost EMI. This means you can spread the cost over a period without incurring additional interest charges. Be sure to check the specific terms and eligibility for no-cost EMI during the sale.

– How much discount does Amazon give on the Diwali sale?

The Amazon Diwali sale brings discounts of up to 70 per cent across product categories, including electronics, home appliances, groceries, apparel and beauty products. Additionally, enjoy up to 40 per cent off on smartphones, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, and earbuds.