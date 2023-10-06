The best deals on electronics to shop at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

We’re nearing the end of 2023. While that might feel overwhelming to many of us, the most happening time of the year, the festive season, is yet to be revelled in. To put us in a celebratory mood and kick-start festive shopping, Amazon is back with its Great Indian Festival sale, all set to spoil us with unmissable deals. Although we shop on the platform frequently, now is the right time to make the most of it and ensure maximum savings, especially through the Amazon electronics sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live. It began at midnight on Sunday, 8 October. However, Prime members were granted early access of 24 hours, allowing them to shop starting midnight on 7 October.

Best deals on electronics to grab at the Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon electronics sale is offering mind-blowing deals and discounts across product categories, including smartphones, cameras, laptops, smartwatches, tablets and iPads, Airpods, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers and other wireless accessories.

Additionally, allowing you some extra savings are other offers such as instant bank discounts up to INR 4,000, no-cost EMIs up to 24 months, exchange offers, cashback and coupons and discounts as high as 75 per cent. Wheel of Rewards, Freebie Central and Pocket-Friendly Store will further make the entire shopping experience during this pre-Diwali sale an exciting one.

Top discounted electronics at the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Are no-cost EMIs applicable during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale?

Yes, No-cost EMIs for up to 24 months are applicable during this pre-Diwali shopping bonanza.

– What are the offers on iPhone 14 during the Great Indian Festival sale?

The iPhone 14 (128 GB) will be available for INR 61,999 after a 22 per cent discount, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) can be purchased for INR 70,999, at a discount of 21 per cent. Old phone exchange, cashback, instant bank discount and no-cost EMI also ensure additional savings.

– Is Cash on Delivery available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale?

Yes, you can buy products from the Amazon sale using the Cash on Delivery option.

– What offers are available on televisions at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale?

Amazon is offering a discount of up to 65 per cent on televisions and Smart TVs coupled with exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, freebies, a Buy Now Pay Later option and extended warranty.

