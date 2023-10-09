Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: 18 of the best deals on home appliances

One of the most exciting sales of the year is back! The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale goes live soon. While there are hundreds of deals on mobile phones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home decor and other items, here are some of the unmissable discounts on home appliances we have shortlisted for you.

Dates and timing of the Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will begin on 8 October at midnight. However, Prime members will be granted 24 hours of early access. As a result, the offers will start on 7 October at midnight. Prior to the event, the e-commerce platform has also disclosed its kickstarter deals, pre-sale prices that you can grab before the sale.

The best deals at the Amazon Great Indian sale

Along with home appliances, ranging from televisions to air conditioners, the upcoming Amazon sale has offers on mobiles, electronics, headphones, smartwatches, home decor, kitchen appliances, clothing, footwear, beauty products, jewellery, watches and other items as well.

Top-discounted home appliances at the Amazon sale

Televisions

If you have been waiting to upgrade your television, the Amazon sale is a great time to look for a suitable buy. At the Great Indian Festival, you will find TVs from brands like Sony, OnePlus and Redmi. So, grab these blockbuster discounts and invest in the latest 4K version, with enhanced sound and graphics to improve your cinema, news and binge-watching experience.

Air conditioners

Transform the ambience of your home to a cool and pleasant one by grabbing deals on the best air conditioners. The Amazon sale 2023 has great offers on brands like LG, Panasonic and Blue Star. Go with smart ACs that also help to save on electricity.

Washing machines

With the Amazon online shopping discounts on washing machines, you get the best options on brands like Samsung, LG and Whirlpool. Choose advanced features like fully automatic models, advanced wash technology and TurboDrum or Diamond Drum, which ensures that clothes are washed effectively but with care.

Refrigerators

Improve your cold storage by upgrading your home refrigerator with better technologies. Pick from the best brands like Whirlpool, Godrej and Haier and enjoy Amazon online shopping discounts on them. Look for features like energy efficiency, more storage capacity and inverter technology.

Microwaves

The upcoming offers on Amazon are also available on the latest microwaves. Samsung, Panasonic and IFB are some of the brands on sale. Be it grilling, reheating, defrosting or cooking, microwave ovens are quite a useful kitchen appliance. Touch keypads, vapour cleaning, efficient capacity and different cooking modes are some of the features you can upgrade with.

Other appliances

Add essential appliances to your home like vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and humidifiers. Get unmissable deals on products from top brands like Dyson, Honeywell and Origin De.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image: Courtesy Alan Quirván/ Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Polina Tankilevitch/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How long will the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale last?

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale 2023 will start on 8 October at midnight. Prime subscribers will receive 24 hours of early access. As a result, the offers will begin at midnight on 7 October. As per the Economic Times, the sale will end on 15 October.

– When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale start for Prime members?

The Amazon Prime deals on the Great Indian Festival sale will begin at midnight on 7 October 2023. Amazon Prime members can enjoy early access to the sale, 24 hours prior to it opening to all consumers.

– Are products purchased on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival refundable?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale policy on returns and refunds works similarly as a regular purchase on the e-commerce site. Check the policy on the respective product page to find out if it is returnable or not.

– Are there special offers for HDFC credit cards on Amazon for the Great Indian Festival sale?

No. However, you can get 10 per cent off on paying with SBI debit and credit cards. Please read the terms and conditions before redeeming the offer. Customers can also enjoy 5 per cent per cent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

– Is Amazon Pay Later applicable to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale?

Yes, customers can instantly receive up to INR 1,00,000 in credit through Amazon Pay Later to spend now and pay next month. This is valid during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.