Amazon electronics sale on Prime Day 2023: Best deals on cool gadgets
13 Jul 2023 12:00 PM

Amazon electronics sale on Prime Day 2023: Best deals on cool gadgets

Dinal Jain

With Amazon Prime Day 2023, deals are pouring in! You can grab the coolest and latest gadgets at the best offers during this Amazon electronics sale bonanza. Here’s a list of the deals you must not miss.

Amazon Prime Day sale on devices and electronics: Date and timing

Prime Day 2023 goes live on Amazon on the 15 and 16 July where Prime members get to choose from an array of specially curated deals for them. Every year, the e-commerce site hosts this shopping festival where you can take advantage of new product launches, incredible discounts across several gadgets and devices, cashback benefits, and much more.

If you are not yet an Amazon Prime member, then you can become one today by paying an annual fee of INR 1,500. With this membership, you can get access to all the exclusive Prime Day deals, two-day shipping, Prime Video and Amazon Music, among other perks. So follow the link below and sign up below.

GET THE AMAZON INDIA PRIME MEMBERSHIP HERE

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Top deals and offers on gadgets

The best deals on electronics for home and personal use go live on Amazon Prime Day, making all gadget enthusiasts’ dreams come true. Upgrade your collection of laptops, smartwatches, speakers, headphones, cameras, tablets and PC accessories from top brands, including Apple, HP, Boat, and Noise.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Amazon India)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Are the electronics and gadgets bought under the Amazon Prime Day sale returnable?

Answer: The return and refund policy during the Amazon electronics sale on Prime Day works in the same manner as a regular purchase on the e-commerce site. Check the policy on the respective product page to find out if it is returnable or not.

Question: What are the most popular electronics on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

Answer: The Amazon India electronics sale on Prime Day brings the best offers on gadgets from top brands like Amazon, HP, Apple, Boat and Noise. You can find deals on tablets, laptops, smartwatches, cameras and speakers.

Question: How long does Amazon Prime Day on electronics last?

Answer: The Amazon electronics sale dates on Prime Day are 15 and 16 July.

Question: Are electronic products purchased on Amazon Prime Day under warranty?

Answer: Electronics, gadgets and devices purchased during the Amazon Prime Day sale come with their original warranties. Make sure to read the details, inclusions and how to claim them mentioned in the product details.

Question: Which gadgets have the maximum discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Answer: Smartwatches and speakers are up to 75 per cent off on the Amazon Prime Day sale. Alexa, Fire TV Kindle and more are at up to 5 per cent off, tablets have up to per cent off, and cameras are available at up to 30 per cent off from 15 to 16 July 2023.

An interior design graduate, Dinal is a writer by passion and profession. She is an avid traveller and has worked with lifestyle brands and publications like Nykaa Fashion and Little Black Book. When she's not recommending the coolest things to do, she explores offbeat villages, writes poems, and goes stargazing! She is an enthusiast of all things handmade.

   
