Prime Day 2023: Best offers on Amazon home appliances

If you have been waiting to enhance your home with large appliances, the Amazon Prime Day sale is the right time to do so. The two-day sale event has the most epic deals on appliances, and here is a list of unmissable offers on top brands.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 goes live on the 15th and 16th July. With exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members the event that was first held in 2015 is a celebration of them. Held once annually, the online shopping destination, during the Prime Day duration, launches new products, offers amazing discounts across several categories, cashback benefits, and much more.

If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up at the link below to enjoy all the Prime Day benefits. With an annual charge of INR 1,500, you can gain access to all the exclusive Prime Day deals, two-day shipping on products, a subscription to the Prime Video and Amazon Music apps, and other perks.

GET THE AMAZON INDIA PRIME MEMBERSHIP HERE

Top deals & offers on home appliances on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

The Prime Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to get the best offers on that smart TV set, double-door refrigerator, air conditioner, microwave, and other home appliances that you had your eyes on. Also, the online shopping festival has exciting new launches from LG, Samsung, Acer, Haier and other top brands to look forward to.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Amazon India)