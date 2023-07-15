facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Prime Day 2023: Best offers on Amazon home appliances
Prime Day 2023: Best offers on Amazon home appliances
What's On
15 Jul 2023 10:00 AM

Prime Day 2023: Best offers on Amazon home appliances

Dinal Jain

If you have been waiting to enhance your home with large appliances, the Amazon Prime Day sale is the right time to do so. The two-day sale event has the most epic deals on appliances, and here is a list of unmissable offers on top brands.

Home appliances on Amazon Prime Day Sale – Date and timings

Amazon Prime Day 2023 goes live on the 15th and 16th July. With exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members the event that was first held in 2015 is a celebration of them. Held once annually, the online shopping destination, during the Prime Day duration, launches new products, offers amazing discounts across several categories, cashback benefits, and much more.

If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up at the link below to enjoy all the Prime Day benefits. With an annual charge of INR 1,500, you can gain access to all the exclusive Prime Day deals, two-day shipping on products, a subscription to the Prime Video and Amazon Music apps, and other perks.

GET THE AMAZON INDIA PRIME MEMBERSHIP HERE

Top deals & offers on home appliances on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

The Prime Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to get the best offers on that smart TV set, double-door refrigerator, air conditioner, microwave, and other home appliances that you had your eyes on. Also, the online shopping festival has exciting new launches from LG, Samsung, Acer, Haier and other top brands to look forward to.

Shop televisions & smart TVs here

Shop air conditioners here

Shop washing machines here

Shop refrigerators here

Shop microwaves here

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Amazon India)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Are large appliances brought under the Amazon Prime Day sale returnable?

Answer: The Amazon electronics flash sale on Prime Day returns and refunds policy works similarly as a regular purchase on the ecommerce site. Check the mentioned policy on the respective product page to find if it is returnable or not.

Question: What are the most popular home appliances under the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Answer: Amazon India electronics sale on Prime Day brings the best offers on home appliances from top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, Bosch, amongst others. You can find mind-blowing deals on refrigerators, air conditioners, smart TVs, washing machines, and more.

Question: How long does Amazon Prime Day on home appliances last?

Answer: The Amazon electronics sale dates on Prime Day are 15th and 16th July, making it a two-day sale event.

Question: Are home appliances purchased on Amazon Prime Day under warranty?

Answer: Electronics and home appliances purchased on Amazon Prime Day come with their original warranties. Make sure to read the details, inclusions and how to claim them mentioned in the product details.

Question: Which home appliances have the maximum discount on the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Answer: Televisions and smart TVs are available at up to 60% off on Prime Day. The sale also offers up to 50% off on air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators.

Prime Day Home Appliances Amazon Prime Day Amazon Prime Day 2023
Prime Day 2023: Best offers on Amazon home appliances

Dinal Jain

An interior design graduate, Dinal is a writer by passion and profession. She is an avid traveller and has worked with lifestyle brands and publications like Nykaa Fashion and Little Black Book. When she's not recommending the coolest things to do, she explores offbeat villages, writes poems, and goes stargazing! She is an enthusiast of all things handmade.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.