Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Round-up of the most epic deals in India

It’s raining offers on Amazon India with the Prime Day Sale 2023 where you can bag the most amazing discounts on top brands. As we pick the best of what to expect, bookmark these sweet deals on electronics, beauty, fashion, kitchen appliances and more from the two-day sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 in India: Date and timings

Going live on 15 and 16 July, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 brings specially curated offers for all Amazon Prime members. The e-commerce site’s annual shopping extravaganza lets you enjoy new product launches, blockbuster deals on various categories, cashback rewards, and much more.

With an annual fee of INR 1,500, the membership allows access to exclusive Prime Day deals, two-day shipping, Prime Video and Amazon Music apps, among other deals. So, if you haven’t signed up yet, this is the perfect time to.

GET THE AMAZON INDIA PRIME MEMBERSHIP HERE

Top deals and offers on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

Mobile and accessories- Up to 40% off

With myriads of the latest launches and offers, this is the best time to upgrade your smartphone! At the Amazon Prime Sale, you can get 5G mobile phones at the best prices and purchase trendy accessories, too. Find new launches from OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Motorola and other top mobile brands. Also, brace yourself for unbelievable discounts on much-loved smartphone brands like Apple, Oppo, and Redmi, amongst others.

Electronics and accessories- Up to 75% off

It’s a dream come true for the tech-savvy as the best offers on electronics go live on the Prime Day Sale. Find value deals on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, speakers, cameras, tablets and PC accessories from leading brands in India like HP, boAt, Apple, and Noise, amongst others.

Home and kitchen- Up to 70% off

Save time, energy and attain domestic bliss with kitchen and home products that make your life easier. Make the most of Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on appliances, bedding, decor, kitchenware, furniture, home improvement, home essentials and more.

Fashion and beauty- 50 to 80% off

Amazon Fashion has constantly been bringing the trendiest clothing and top brands to their users. So, with the Prime Day sale, now’s the best time to add oomph to your closet. Everything you need to be fashion-forward — stylish clothes, luxury beauty products, skincare, jewellery, watches, footwear, bags — are available at significant discounts. Grab your favourites from the finest brands like Allen Solly, Titan, Adidas, American Tourister, Biba, Giva, L’Oreal and many more.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Amazon)