Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Round-up of the most epic deals in India

It’s raining offers on Amazon India with the Prime Day Sale 2023 where you can bag the most amazing discounts on top brands. As we pick the best of what to expect, bookmark these sweet deals on electronics, beauty, fashion, kitchen appliances and more from the two-day sale.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 in India: Date and timings
Going live on 15 and 16 July, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 brings specially curated offers for all Amazon Prime members. The e-commerce site’s annual shopping extravaganza lets you enjoy new product launches, blockbuster deals on various categories, cashback rewards, and much more.
With an annual fee of INR 1,500, the membership allows access to exclusive Prime Day deals, two-day shipping, Prime Video and Amazon Music apps, among other deals. So, if you haven’t signed up yet, this is the perfect time to.
GET THE AMAZON INDIA PRIME MEMBERSHIP HERE
Top deals and offers on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023
Mobile and accessories- Up to 40% off
With myriads of the latest launches and offers, this is the best time to upgrade your smartphone! At the Amazon Prime Sale, you can get 5G mobile phones at the best prices and purchase trendy accessories, too. Find new launches from OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Motorola and other top mobile brands. Also, brace yourself for unbelievable discounts on much-loved smartphone brands like Apple, Oppo, and Redmi, amongst others.
Shop mobiles here
Shop mobile accessories here
Electronics and accessories- Up to 75% off
It’s a dream come true for the tech-savvy as the best offers on electronics go live on the Prime Day Sale. Find value deals on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, speakers, cameras, tablets and PC accessories from leading brands in India like HP, boAt, Apple, and Noise, amongst others.
Shop laptops here
Home and kitchen- Up to 70% off
Save time, energy and attain domestic bliss with kitchen and home products that make your life easier. Make the most of Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on appliances, bedding, decor, kitchenware, furniture, home improvement, home essentials and more.
Shop home and kitchen appliances here
Shop bedding and decor here
Shop furniture here
Fashion and beauty- 50 to 80% off
Amazon Fashion has constantly been bringing the trendiest clothing and top brands to their users. So, with the Prime Day sale, now’s the best time to add oomph to your closet. Everything you need to be fashion-forward — stylish clothes, luxury beauty products, skincare, jewellery, watches, footwear, bags — are available at significant discounts. Grab your favourites from the finest brands like Allen Solly, Titan, Adidas, American Tourister, Biba, Giva, L’Oreal and many more.
Shop clothing here
Shop footwear here
Shop watches here
Shop makeup here
Shop skincare here
Shop haircare here
Shop luxury beauty products here
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Amazon)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: To get bank-related discounts, Amazon says, "Offers might be subject to a minimum purchase value and a maximum discount value, depending on the individual bank offer construct. Please refer to the offer detail page for more details."
Answer: The payment methods of pay-on-delivery (POD) and cash-on-delivery (COD) are available for all products. This covers products that are Prime Eligible, Fulfilled by Amazon and other seller-filled goods.
Answer: Amazon Prime Day in India is a shopping event held exclusively for its members. The good news is that signing up for Prime is simple, quick and affordable. There is still time for you to become a member and participate in the sale if you aren't already. It’s good value for money and provides not only the best deals on Amazon India but also comes with a membership to Prime Video, Amazon Music and other benefits.
Answer: As an Amazon Prime member, you can access all of the Prime Day discounts exclusive to members as well as other special features like two-day shipping and member-only discounts.
Answer: Electronics, smartphones, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty, footwear, jewellery, and Amazon devices, amongst other products are all available at big discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Answer: Prime Day at Amazon is a two-day event, which goes live on 15 and 16 July 2023.
Answer: On Prime Day, as on every other day of the year, Amazon employs the same return and refund policy. Apart from what is mentioned otherwise on the product page, you can get a refund for returning an item within 30 days of purchase.
Answer: Due to the high volume of purchases made during Prime Day, there are chances that variations in products like sizes, colours, or textures may be sold out quickly. Especially in case of items by brands or individual sellers with limited quantities, products can go out of stock.