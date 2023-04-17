Photos: A look inside the Apple store in Mumbai

The first two Apple retail flagship stores in India are opening this week, on 18 and 20 April, respectively. The two new locations for the Apple store in India are Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, which will open for the public on 18 April, and Saket in Delhi, on 20 April. These new retail stores in India mark a significant expansion of Apple and its products in the country. Until now, the company used to sell through exclusive Apple Premium Reseller stores but with the flagship stores, Apple is trying to provide extraordinary service and experiences to its customers in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook echoed the same thought recently. He said, “At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world. India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”

Apple’s first flagship store in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

All Apple products including accessories will now be available to consumers under the same roof. Customisation options will also be available to the users, and they will get help in setting up devices and migrating from Windows or Android to the Apple ecosystem. Not just that, Apple users can get access to programmes like ‘Today at Apple’ by signing up for this at the stores.

Apple also recently launched the new Apple Music Classical app designed specifically for classical music lovers.